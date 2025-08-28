‘Most Dramatic Strike Yet’: Israel Targets Houthi Leaders as Terror Chief Delivers Speech

Israeli forces launched their most dramatic strike in Yemen yet Thursday, targeting a high-level gathering of Houthi leadership as the Iran-backed terror group’s chief delivered a nationally televised address, with Defense Minister Israel Katz declaring: “Whoever raises a hand against Israel, his hand will be cut off.”

The Israel Defense Forces struck a meeting of roughly ten senior Houthi officials near Sanaa at 1 p.m. local time, hitting as Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi delivered his speech. Israeli intelligence had tracked the rare high-level gathering that included several top ministers, among them the Houthis’ defense chief.

Hebrew media outlets described the operation as Israel’s “most dramatic strike in Yemen yet,” aimed at “wiping out the Houthi leadership,” marking a major escalation in Israel’s campaign against the terror group. The strike was first reported by the Houthis’ Al Masirah TV before Israeli officials confirmed the operation.

Among those believed present were the Houthis’ defense minister and possibly Muhammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, the chief of staff who was previously wounded in an Israeli strike. Officials stressed it remains unclear if al-Ghamari was actually present.

The precision strike highlighted Israel’s intelligence capabilities, with military officials monitoring whether al-Houthi realized his senior commanders were under attack even as he delivered his remarks. Reports suggested the terror leader appeared unaware.

Israeli officials said the strike targeted “a sort of cabinet meeting attended by both military leaders and Houthi ministers.” A security source added confidently: “We estimate that we succeeded.”

Defense Minister Katz observed the operation from IDF headquarters alongside Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, issuing his biblical warning: “As we warned the Houthis in Yemen, after the Plague of Darkness comes the Plague of the Firstborn.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu monitored the operation through secure communications, coordinating with military leadership throughout the strike. Both Katz and the IDF confirmed the mission’s success.

The strike came just hours after Israel intercepted two Houthi drones launched toward its territory Thursday morning, the latest in the terror group’s campaign of attacks since October 2023. Houthis have also fired at least two ballistic missiles toward Israel in the past week.

Thursday’s operation marked the 16th Israeli strike in Yemen, and the second major one this week following Sunday’s comprehensive attack in which 14 fighter jets dropped roughly 40 munitions on Houthi targets. The Houthis’ health ministry claimed ten killed and 102 injured in that strike, which hit a military complex that included the presidential palace, power plants, and fuel storage.

Arab outlets reported up to ten separate Israeli strikes in the Sanaa area on Thursday, suggesting a broader operation beyond the leadership meeting. The Houthis’ Al-Mayadeen affiliate confirmed more than ten strikes in the capital region.

Despite the Houthis’ persistence, officials noted none of the group’s weapons have caused Israeli fatalities since July 2024, crediting Israel’s defensive systems. The IDF said the strikes were conducted “in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel and its civilians.”

The IDF emphasized the Houthis operate “under Iranian direction and funding to harm the state and its allies, undermining regional stability and disrupting global freedom of navigation,” vowing to “continue to act to remove any threat to the citizens of Israel.”

Military officials underscored Israel’s multi-front campaign, striking Houthis in Yemen while simultaneously intensifying operations against Hamas in Gaza.

As al-Houthi concluded his televised remarks Thursday, vowing continued support for Palestinian terrorists “with determination and resolve,” Israeli intelligence was already assessing the results of the strike on his top commanders. The full impact of the operation remains under evaluation, but Israeli officials voiced confidence in the mission’s execution.

