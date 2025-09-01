Trump Names Giuliani First Medal of Freedom Recipient of Second Term

President Donald Trump announced Monday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. The announcement marks the first Medal of Freedom that Trump has awarded during his second term.

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that Rudy Giuliani will be the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor. Details as to time and place to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is given at the discretion of the president to individuals who have made “especially meritorious” contributions to the security or national interests of the country, world peace, cultural endeavors, or other significant public or private achievements.

Trump’s announcement comes one day after Giuliani was hospitalized following a vehicle accident in New Hampshire. According to a statement from Michael Ragusa, Giuliani’s head of security, the former mayor had stopped to assist a domestic violence victim and called 911 before his car was “struck from behind at high speed” while traveling on the highway. Giuliani was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, and injuries to his left arm and lower leg. Ragusa noted that Giuliani was “in good spirits and recovering tremendously.”

Supporters, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Michigan State Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, posted messages on social media offering prayers for Giuliani’s recovery.

Giuliani, who served as mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001, gained national recognition for his leadership following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He has been a longtime ally of Trump, serving as his personal attorney during his first administration.

Trump’s decision to award Giuliani the Medal of Freedom follows a series of radical recipients chosen by his predecessor, Joe Biden. Biden presented the honor to figures including former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, anthem-kneeler and left-wing activist Megan Rapinoe, billionaire George Soros, and Raul Yzaguirre, the former president of the National Council of La Raza, an organization with longstanding ties to far-left groups.

Biden described some of the honorees as individuals who made “exemplary contributions” to American society. Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow emphasized that Biden “gave out Presidential Medals of Freedom, which made a mockery of this country,” and said the former president “reduced it to trolling.”

Further details on the timing and location of Giuliani’s ceremony have not been announced.