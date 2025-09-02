Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel published an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday in which he asserted that the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot involved “killing police officers,” a claim that has been repeatedly debunked. Emanuel, who served as mayor during years of violent crime surges in Chicago, used the op-ed to frame political divisions as a national security risk while declining to acknowledge the continuing crisis in the city he once governed.

In his Wall Street Journal commentary, Emanuel argued that America’s political infighting has weakened its ability to confront China, writing that domestic “obsessions” with occupying institutions had fueled unrest. In making his case, Emanuel wrote, “To be sure, protesting in a park is a far cry from vandalizing the seat of democracy and killing police officers.”

The claim echoes remarks by Democrats, including President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland, who have repeatedly stated that five officers died as a result of the January 6 riot, a characterization later found to be inaccurate. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes the day after the event, and four officers died by suicide in the months that followed. Those deaths were not the result of rioters’ actions, according to the District of Columbia medical examiner and later Justice Department findings. One person, protester Ashli Babbitt, was fatally shot by Capitol Police during the breach.

Emanuel’s assertion comes as Chicago — the city he led from 2011 to 2019 — continues to struggle with violent crime. Over the recent Labor Day weekend alone, at least 54 people were shot, seven fatally, according to local reports. The city has recorded more than 270 homicides so far in 2025, with non-fatal shootings and carjackings also plaguing residents.

Emanuel has previously attempted to distance himself from responsibility for Chicago’s crime surge, instead pointing to broader cultural or political issues. In March, he described crime in major cities as a “disaster” caused by “permissiveness,” even as his own tenure as mayor was marked by violent summers, strained relations with police, and clashes with community activists.

The former mayor has reemerged in national debates in recent months. He has criticized President Donald Trump’s deployment of federal forces to Washington, DC, and plans to send support to Chicago, calling the moves authoritarian. At the same time, Emanuel is openly considering a 2028 presidential run, with Democrat insiders citing his ability to appeal to Wall Street donors and position himself as a centrist voice in a fractured party.