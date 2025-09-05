“Socialism NEVER works,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said this week, standing up to the rise of socialism in areas such as New York City as it looks to elect a socialist mayor.

“It’s destroyed countries, crushed economies and robbed millions of their basic human rights,” the Florida senator said on social media upon leading a resolution condemning this failed ideology.

The resolution formally centers around “denouncing the horrors of socialism” and lists several examples of these horrors, including but not limited to the ideology resulting in “a concentration of power that has, time and time again, collapsed into communist regimes, totalitarian rule, and brutal dictatorships.”

The resolution also highlights socialism leading to famine and mass murders, resulting in the death of millions upon millions of people.

“Whereas many of the greatest crimes in history were committed by socialist ideologues, including Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro, Pol Pot, Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un, Daniel Ortega, Hugo Chavez, and Nicolas Maduro; Whereas tens of millions died in the Bolshevik Revolution, at least 10,000,000 people were sent to the gulags in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, and millions more starved in the Terror-Famine (Holodomor) in Ukraine,” it continues, also highlighting millions dying in North Korea because of this ideology.

Further, the resolution points to the Castro regime in Cuba and how it decimated Cuban farmers and the businesses of Cuban entrepreneurs, “stealing their possessions and their livelihoods, and exiling millions with nothing but the clothes on their backs.” It also points out that socialism turned Venezuela — “a once-prosperous country into a failed State with the highest rate of inflation in the world.”

Scott also cites the founding fathers, who warned against this ideology:

Whereas President Thomas Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence, wrote, ‘‘To take from one, because it is thought that his own industry and that of his fathers has acquired too much, in order to spare to others, who, or whose fathers have not exercised equal industry and skill, is to violate arbitrarily the first principle of association, the guarantee to every one of a free exercise of his industry, and the fruits acquired by it’’; Whereas President James Madison, the ‘‘Father of the Constitution’’, wrote that it ‘‘is not a just government, nor is property secure under it, where the property which a man has in his personal safety and personal liberty, is violated by arbitrary seizures of one class of citizens for the service of the rest’’; and Whereas the United States was founded on the belief in the sanctity of the individual, to which the collectivistic system of socialism in all of its forms is fundamentally and necessarily opposed.

“Resolved by the Senate (the House of Representatives concurring), That Congress denounces socialism in all its forms, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States,” the resolution concludes.

Despite some Democrats attempting to distance themselves from their socialist counterparts, Americans should remember that former Vice President Kamala Harris herself pushed socialism just days before the 2020 presidential election, making her leftist political ideology crystal clear.

As Breitbart News reported:

On November 1, 2020, Harris posted a video showing the difference between “equality” and “equity,” with the caption, “There’s a big difference between equality and equity.” Harris, seemingly narrating the video, begins, “So, there’s a big difference between equality and equity. Equality suggests, ‘Oh, everyone should get the same amount.’ The problem with that [is] not everybody’s starting out from the same place.” As she says that, the video shows an illustration of two individuals — one light-skinned and the other dark-skinned — about to climb a mountain. Each is given a rope, which the seemingly white man uses to begin climbing. The other man, who appears to be black, is unable to reach the rope, starting a few feet lower than the white man even though he is given the same amount of rope. “So, if we’re all getting the same amount but you started out back there and I started out over here, we could get the same amount, but you’re still gonna be that far back behind me,” Harris says as the illustration shows the white man climbing and the black man looking up at him, far behind.

“Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place,” Harris concluded.

This resolution comes as Scott has continued to publicly defend capitalism in the face of socialists like Zohran Mamdani, as Republicans — more broadly speaking — mock Democrats for taking their “wildly unpopular” proposals as a plan to reclaim a House majority.