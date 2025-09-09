Rank-and-file Democrats are lurching further left and warming to socialism while increasingly dismissing capitalism as a pejorative ethos to be avoided, a poll released Tuesday details.

The revelation comes after committed socialist Zohran Mamdani claimed the Democratic primary in the race for New York City mayor.

His triumph is leading some centrist Democrats to worry Mamdani is redefining the party’s national brand and leading it even further to the left and away from mainstream America.

According to the Gallup poll, only 42 percent of Democrats view capitalism favorably while 66 percent have a positive view of socialism.

AP reports, “the results show a gradual but persistent shift in Democrats’ support for the two ideologies over the past 15 years, with socialism rising as capitalism falls. The shifts underscore deep divisions within the party about whether open support for socialism will hurt Democrats’ ability to reach moderates or galvanize greater support from people who are concerned about issues like the cost of living.”

The poll, conducted in August among a sample of 1,094 U.S. adults, shows both younger and older Democrats have both warmed to socialism since 2010.

But Democrats under 50 are much less likely to view capitalism favorably, while the opinions of Democrats ages 50 and older haven’t shifted meaningfully, according to Gallup.

As Breitbart News reported, some nervous Democrats believe Mamdani and other Democrat socialists should go away and “create their own party.”

During an interview with CBS New York’s Marcia Kramer, Suozzi was asked if House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) should endorse Mamdani, or if it would hurt Democrats’ chances of “trying to take control in 2026.”

Suozzi said “it would be bad for the” Democrats, and praised capitalism, while adding that socialism in the United States has “failed.”

Mamdani has already suggested creating city-run grocery stores and has been criticized over comments he made during a July 2020 podcast where he spoke out “against sending” police officers to respond to domestic violence calls.

“He’s a Communist!” Trump Calls Out NYC Democrat Zohran Mamdani:

Other Democrats such as New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), who is running as an independent in NYC’s mayoral race, and Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY) have described Mamdani as being “too extreme to lead” NYC.

This is not the first time Democrats have been seen to warmly embrace socialism.

As Breitbart News reported back in 2018, even then Gallup detailed that “Democrats have a more positive image of socialism than they do of capitalism” for the first time since the company began polling that question over the past decade.

The major shift, Gallup said, has been that Democrats have lost faith in capitalism — even as the economy has exceeded 4.1 percent growth and unemployment hit all-time lows under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

