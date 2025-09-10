Report: MSNBC Fires Matthew Dowd After Heinous Charlie Kirk Comments

MSNBC has fired Matthew Dowd following his heinous comments on the assassination of Charlie Kirk, according to reports.

Dowd, a network senior political analyst, made the comments after the fatal shooting, which occurred during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

At the time, Dowd surmised that it could have been a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration.” He also suggested it was Kirk’s own fault this happened, pointing to “hateful thoughts” leading to “hateful words.”

“And again, I emphasize what you just emphasized, we don’t know any full details of this. We don’t know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration, so we have no idea about this,” Dowd said during his analysis.

“But following up with what was just said, he’s been one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech, or sort of aimed at certain groups,” he said of Kirk. “And I always go back to hateful thoughts, lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.”

He did not end there, either, callously adding, “And I think that’s the environment we’re in, that people just-, you can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have, and then saying these awful words, and then not expect awful actions to take place.”

MSNBC later issued an apology for Dowd’s so-called analysis.

“During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable,” MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler said in a statement. “We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise.”

