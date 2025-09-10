TPUSA Confirms Charlie Kirk ‘Has Been Murdered,’ Asks for Prayers

Turning Point USA has confirmed the murder of founder Charlie Kirk in a statement, asking followers to keep his family in their prayers.

The conservative organization, founded in 2012 by Kirk and his late mentor Bill Montgomery, released the following post on social media:

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that Charles James Kirk has been murdered by a gunshot that took place during Turning Point USA’s ‘The American Comeback Tour’ campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025,” TPUSA officials wrote around 5:40 p.m. “May he be received into the merciful arms of our loving Savior, who suffered and died for Charlie. We ask that everyone keep his family and loved ones in your prayers. We ask that you please respect their privacy and dignity at this time.”

President Donald Trump remembered Kirk in a Truth Social post.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,” Trump wrote. “He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Former President Barack Obama also wrote a post about the late Turning Point leader:

“We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children,” Obama wrote.

Kirk was shot in his neck in front of a crowd of students while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. FBI Director Kash Patel announced the same day that a suspect was in custody, but later revealed the person was released after questioning:

Kirk was rushed to a nearby hospital, where a source told Breitbart News he received a blood transfusion, before succumbing to his injuries.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.