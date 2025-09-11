PragerU founder Dennis Prager shared his deepest grief on Wednesday after learning that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

“As an American, as a Jew, and as Dennis, I am devastated at the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The truth is, as I write these words, I can’t believe I am writing them. I am in the denial stage of mourning,” he wrote.

Prager said the nation has lost “the most articulate spokesman for America and its unique value system—a country founded to be free, based on Jerusalem and Athens, the Judeo-Christian value system and the Greek emphasis on logic and reason.”

Prager continued:

Charlie was a uniquely gifted individual who, in his teens, created the largest movement of young Americans committed to preserving and growing America and its ideals. He tirelessly went from campus to campus, from Oxford to Utah, dialoging with any student who wished to debate him. Using his vast reservoir of facts and his exceptionally speedy and articulate mind, he gave them what seemed to be unlimited amounts of time, and then calmy eviscerated all their anti-American, anti-Western, and anti-Judeo-Christian positions. I watched an inordinate number of these exchanges and thanked God that Charlie Kirk was there to do this work. America’s youth in particular have lost a moral and intellectual leader, one who would, perhaps, have one day become their president.

Kirk was fatally shot on Wednesday during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in what is being called a political assassination, as Breitbart News reported.

Turning Point USA later confirmed Kirk had been murdered:

Prager’s post added “As a committed Jew, I thank God regularly that a non-Jew, a committed Christian, became one of the few great public spokesmen on behalf of Israel the Jewish communities outside of Israel.”

Prager also explained he lost “a very close friend” in Kirk whom he said visited him often during several recent hospital stays. He added that his heart “breaks for his young widow, Erika, and for his two children, who have lost as great a man and a father as children can have. And for Charlie, who did not live to see them grow up.”

“The Prager home is in deep mourning, as are the homes of countless Americans. The loss to us personally and to the country generally is immeasurable,” he concluded.