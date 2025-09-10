Chris Pratt, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Aldean, More Condemn Charlie Kirk Assassination: ‘God Help Us’

Several actors and celebrities across the political spectrum condemned the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on Wednesday with no equivocations.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator), a staunch critic of President Trump, called Kirk’s assassination a “horrible tragedy” and pleaded with Americans to find their better angels.

“My heart is with Charlie Kirk’s family, and with the United States. Politics has become a disease in this country, and it’s deadly. But don’t listen to the pessimists who say there is no cure. There is a cure. It is inside of us. We must find our better angels and walk back from the extremes. If we can’t agree on anything else, we must find agreement that we don’t solve our debates with violence. This is a horrible tragedy. May it also be a moment for everyone to rediscover their humanity,” wrote Schwarzenegger.

Arnold’s son-in-law, Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), was equally horrified by the assassination.

“Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country. We need God’s grace. God help us,” wrote Pratt.

Across the political spectrum, actor Mark Hamill (Star Wars), one of the most vocal celebrity critics of President Trump, called the assassination “horrible, sickening, and appalling.”

“HORRIBLE. SICKENING. UNACCEPTABLE. In a democracy we settle our differences with words, ideas & actions, not hatred, guns & violence,” Mark Hamill wrote on Blue Sky.

Candace Cameron Bure honored Charlie Kirk upon his death, as did country music star Jason Aldean.

Pop star and actress Mandy Moore said in an Instagram Story that “there is no room for political violence in the discourse. ”

“There is no room for political violence in the discourse. Ever. You can disagree with someone’s beliefs but this is a terrifying consequence of the world we’re living in and it’s a cancer. I can’t stop thinking about Charlie Kirk’s wife and their small kids. My heart is with them and all who loved him,” wrote Mandy Moore.

Singer Kid Rock wrote, “God Bless Charlie Kirk. A true PATRIOT. Pray for him.”

Charlie Kirk was gunned down while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife and two children. President Trump honored him upon learning of his death.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”