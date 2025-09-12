Marco Rubio’s State Department will push the United Nations to rewrite the open-ended asylum rules that U.S. and European business groups are now using to extract millions of young people from developing countries, according to a report from Reuters.

The news service reported that the new rules would bar migrants from using the asylum rules for persecuted groups to move through many national borders to their preferred economic destination:

Under the proposed framework, asylum seekers would be required to claim protection [from political or other threats] in the first country they enter, not a nation of their choosing, the spokesperson said. Asylum would be temporary and the host country would decide whether conditions in their home country had improved enough to return, a major shift from how asylum works in the U.S. and elsewhere.

The reform is being led by Christopher Landau, Rubio’s Deputy Secretary of State.

The diplomatic push — and the possible eventual legal reforms — would also help hundreds of millions of citizens in the United States, Europe, and Canada to reduce the damage of mass migration, including chaotic diversity, reduced innovation, stalled wages, unaffordable housing, and fewer births. Under President Joe Biden, for example, Democrats and the establishment media used the asylum claim to disguise and justify their destructive welcome for roughly 10 million southern migrants.

Unsurprisingly, pro-migration groups are aghast at the proposed changes, which would also help the citizens of many countries to shrink the political power of the pro-migration groups. “If it were to change, we’d be back to the situation we were in during the [1940s Nazi-run] Holocaust,” Mark Hetfield, president of the refugee resettlement group HIAS, told Reuters.

Trump’s deputies argue against migration-by-asylum claims.

“Perhaps the most important ‘root cause’ of mass and illegal migration today is the abuse of refugee and asylum systems,” Andrew Veprek, Trump’s nominee for Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, told the Senate on Thursday. He added:

The current framework of international agreements and norms on migration developed after the Second World War, in a completely different geopolitical and economic context. It cannot be expected to function in our modern world – and indeed, it does not. The need for reform has been clear for a number of years. Under President Trump, we finally have a leader willing to consider it. If confirmed, I will seek to work with other countries to build the support needed to reform this broken system. I will aim to ensure the principles of national sovereignty and rule of law get proper consideration in the global migration regime.

Under President Joe Biden, progressives used the State Department’s migration bureau to extract human resources — ambitious young people — from developing countries for use in many low-productivity jobs through the U.S. and European consumer economies. That quasi-colonialist economic strategy also minimizes marketplace pressure on U.S. investors to invest in trade with many developing nations in South America, Africa, and Asia, and also aids overseas dictatorships with massive economic aid via migrants’ remittances.

Since January, the department’s bureau of migration has been “gutted as part of mass layoffs at the State Department in July,” Reuters said.

Breitbart News reported in January 2025 on the effort by Biden’s deputies to use asylum claims as a way to extract wealth from developing countries:

More than 30,000 migrants have been moved through the pipeline since 2024, via a variety of legal and quasi-legal routes, such as H-2A and H-2B work visas, parole loopholes, and asylum claims. The plan was the brainchild of President Joe Biden’s zealously pro-migration border czar, Alejandro Mayorkas, and Biden’s pro-migration Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. In turn, their deputies rolled the plan into a larger migration treaty — dubbed the LA Declaration — with multiple South American, Central American, and European countries, including Spain. “The number of refugees that we have committed to accepting [in 2025] from this hemisphere is 35,000 to 50,000 [and] 125,000, globally,” Mayorkas, Biden’s Cuban-born migration chief, told a September 2024 meeting in Washington D.C. “If you ask me, from the perspective of my personal story, those numbers should be far greater, far greater,” he added. “I think the goal, and something that we have been personally pushing from the White House, is the potential … to really take on the concept of ‘Labor Neighbors,’” Marcela Escobari, a Bolivian immigrant appointed to Biden’s National Security Council, told a September 16 meeting hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She added: What I see around this table is an emerging “Coalition of the Brave” — governments making hard decisions for the good of their countries, and our region, and in rejection of xenophobia and the politics of hate . . . Our joint progress should be a source of pride and continued collaboration for the good of all our citizens. Escobari helped start the international “Labor Neighbors” program in 2024 to quietly help U.S. and European employers hire many more migrants from South America.

In contrast, many countries have successfully grown their living standards by investing in their young people, infrastructure, and business culture. Those countries include China, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, and Indonesia.