Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is vowing to conduct Charlie Kirk-style campus events in Italy, proclaiming the Turning Point USA founder’s assassination “a watershed moment,” adding, “What’s happening has affected me like never before. Never, in thirty years.”

In a Sunday X post, Salvini stressed “the need for dialogue and listening to counter the climate of hatred” following “the murder of Charlie Kirk and the shocking reactions from a certain left,” adding that he plans to make the Italian comune of Pontida his first stop next Sunday.

In his post, Salvini also shared excerpts from a recent interview he had with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, in which he stated, “Charlie Kirk’s murder is a watershed moment, Pontida will change too. I want to talk to the schools.”

“What’s happening has affected me like never before. Never, in thirty years,” Salvini continued. “There’s a before and an after.”

“What shocked me most were the reactions,” Salvini revealed. “On one hand, the moving response of students gathered in prayer on many campuses, even remote ones. On the other, the torrent of anger and malice no longer hidden, displayed with a smile and without shame.”

The Italian Deputy Prime Minister went on to explain, “I don’t mean to say it’s the entire left, there can be unbalanced people everywhere. But it’s the first time we’ve seen such hatred and satisfaction for the death of a young father since the dark years.”

WATCH — “He’s on a Work Trip with Jesus”: Erika Kirk’s Heartbreaking Talk with Her Daughter:

“This could be an episode that changes history, as Charlie Kirk’s widow said. But there’s also hope: I cried watching the boys pray together,” Salvini continued.

“Kirk was white, conservative, anti-woke, non-LGBT+, Christian, and critical of mass immigration and Islamic arrogance,” he added, before rhetorically asking, “Does this justify his assassination?”

“If a segment of the left legitimizes violence against those who disagree with them, we’re going to face difficult times,” Salvini concluded in his post.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.