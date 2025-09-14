A Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) official was reportedly fired after he was caught sharing his revolting reactions to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination, according to undercover video footage of the conversation.

O’Keefe Media Group reported the conversation on Friday and identified the man in the video as FEMA Section Chief Sean C. Kelly. The group was founded by journalist James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas.

“He [Sean C. Kelly] is being terminated,” a senior DHS spokesperson told O’Keefe Media, the outlet announced Friday.

Watch the disturbing exchange here:

Kelly appeared to make light of Kirk’s assassination, saying, “It’s tough not to laugh at this stuff. Like, he’s a fucking lunatic and awful and kind of deserves it in his own way.”

When asked about how his agency feels about Kirk’s assassination, he said, “Everybody’s kind of laughing,” before calling those in charge “dipshits.” He then said he believes there was “not a ton of empathy for the guy.”

Kirk was fatally shot on Wednesday during a speaking event at Utah Valley University. His murder shocked the world and people are mourning his death, while some leftists celebrate it.

For example, some leftist military service members shared their horrible reactions to his assassination online. In addition, the U.S. Secret Service put one of its agents on administrative leave and revoked his security clearance after a social media post about Kirk went viral, per Breitbart News.

WATCH — Erika Kirk: “You Have No Idea What You Have Just Unleashed”:

The outlet said:

Anthony Pough, identified by Real Clear Politics as a current Secret Service agent, posted Wednesday that Kirk had “spewed hate and racism on his show” and added, “At the end of the day, you answer to GOD and speak things into existence. You can only circumvent karma, she doesn’t leave.” The post, which circulated within the Secret Service community, drew alarm from colleagues, one of whom told Real Clear Politics that the comments were troubling for someone sworn to protect the rights of all Americans, including their political speech.

Numerous teachers across the nation posted disgusting online celebrations of Kirk’s murder and those posts resulted in investigations, suspensions, and firings in several states, Breitbart News reported Friday.

Kirk’s alleged assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was described by a high school friend as being “pretty left on everything,” and reports have said he has a transgender partner.

The O’Keefe Media article said of its recent video, “The footage raises urgent questions about professionalism, ethical standards, and the growing politicization of institutions charged with serving all Americans — regardless of political affiliation. When contacted for comment prior to publication, Kelly provided the following quote: ‘I am unfamiliar with this, but, uh, have a nice day.'”