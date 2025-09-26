Rep. Jamie Raskin Probes ‘Forced Resignation’ of Attorney Investigating James Comey and Letitia James

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) wants answers about the resignation of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Erik Siebert who was investigating former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Raskin, who serves as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, is seeking more information regarding Siebert’s resignation. The Hill reported on Friday that Siebert allegedly faced pressure to bring what he viewed as “unsupported charges” against Comey and James.

Once Siebert stepped down, President Donald Trump appealed to Attorney General Pam Bondi to explore such cases. Not long after, Comey was indicted on one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

“The charges were brought after the Trump administration replaced the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik Siebert, with White House aide Lindsey Halligan, who sought an immediate indictment from the grand jury before the statute of limitations could expire next Tuesday,” the outlet noted.

Meanwhile, the recent Hill article said:

Comey was indicted Thursday night on two charges in connection with testimony he gave before the Senate about the investigations into the 2016 election. He could face up to five years in prison on the counts — making a false statement and obstruction of a congressional proceeding. “President Trump is waging an unprecedented campaign of vengeance against his enemies. That campaign, including the charges against Ms. James, Mr. Comey, and others that we all see coming, is a scandalous and indefensible assault on equal and impartial justice in America,” Raskin wrote.

The Hill also said Raskin is asking for “all Justice Department communications with Bill Pulte, a Trump ally who now leads the Federal Housing Finance Authority, which made the criminal referrals alleging mortgage fraud against James as well as two other Trump adversaries: Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook.”

In a social media post Thursday evening, Raskin said, “Trump’s ordered indictment of former FBI Director James Comey is a baseless act of personal vengeance and one more savage assault on justice in America.”

Comey has claimed he is innocent, but Senior White House Adviser Peter Navarro told the Founder’s Roundtable on Breitbart Fight Club in an exclusive interview that Comey was “the mastermind or the useful idiot” behind the Russia Collusion Hoax.

In a press release on Friday, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee released a statement saying Raskin wrote a letter to Bondi “demanding documents and communications regarding the forced resignation” of Siebert.