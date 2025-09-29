New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani released a video message following Mayor Eric Adams’ announcement that he would end his reelection campaign, framing the coming election as a turning point for the city’s politics.

Mamdani wrote on X Sunday, “Trump and his billionaire donors might be able to determine Adams and Cuomo’s actions. But they won’t decide this election. In just over 5 weeks, we’ll turn the page on the politics of big money and small ideas — and deliver a government every New Yorker can be proud of.”

Mamdani began the video by addressing Adams’ decision, saying:

Today, Eric Adams announced he won’t be running for re-election. Four years ago, he ran on a promise to working-class New Yorkers to deliver both safety and justice. To bring the voices of the outer boroughs into City Hall. Instead, he raised their rents, slowed their buses, and cut funding for their schools, libraries and child care. A city that was already hard has become nearly impossible for those who call it home. But a new day is coming. Over the past year, tens of thousands of you have built the biggest grassroots campaign our city has ever seen. You have knocked on millions of doors, all to make the city affordable. In just over five weeks, we will turn the page on the politics of big money and small ideas and deliver a government every New Yorker can be proud of.”

Mamdani closed with a message directed at former New York governor Andrew Cuomo. “And to Andrew Cuomo, you got your wish. You wanted Trump and your billionaire friends to help you clear the field, but don’t forget, you wanted me as your opponent in the primary, too, and we beat you by 13 points,” he said. “Looking forward to doing it again on November 4. Hope you’re well.”

Adams, who said in early September he was the “only one that can beat Mamdani,” ended his campaign Sunday, citing “constant media speculation” and the city’s campaign finance board withholding funds. In his own recorded statement, Adams pointed to his record of building more housing than prior administrations, driving crime down to record lows, and raising test scores and attendance, but noted fundraising obstacles made it impossible to continue.

The mayor’s exit comes as polls show Mamdani with a 20-point lead. A Suffolk University CityView survey conducted September 16–18 found Mamdani with 45 percent support, followed by Andrew Cuomo at 25 percent, Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa at nine percent, and Adams at eight percent. Respondents identified affordability, crime, and jobs as the top issues in the race.

Mamdani’s candidacy has attracted backing from leading Democrats in Washington and Albany. Several prominent Democrats, including Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Rep. Pat Ryan of New York, and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, have endorsed him. Gov. Kathy Hochul also declared her support, though Mamdani declined to endorse her reelection bid. At the same time, a number of Democrats such as Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York, and Rep. Laura Gillen, also of New York, have raised concerns about his policies, with Fetterman saying he does not “really agree with virtually any” of them and warning against socialism.