Sen. Fetterman Slams Democrats Embracing Socialism: ‘You Are Morons’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) criticized Democrats who have been warming up to and embracing socialism while dismissing capitalism, describing them as “morons.”

When asked about a Gallup poll that found that 42 percent of Democrats have a favorable view of capitalism, while 66 percent of Democrats “view socialism favorably,” Fetterman shared how when he was in Croatia, he told people that “some people” in the Democrat Party “are talking about socialism,” and asked people about their thoughts.

Fetterman continued to explain how one guy expressed that socialism is “the worst thing ever” and warned that people would “never want to live” in a country with socialism.

“Senator, there’s a Gallup poll that was released that 42 percent of Democratic voters view capitalism favorably, while 66 percent of Democratic voters view socialism favorably. Do you think that’s a messaging issue for Democrats?” a reporter asked.

“Oh, that’s a great, it’s a great question,” Fetterman responded. “I literally was in a former communist nation, and I asked that. I said, ‘Some people in my party, some of the lefties are talking about socialism now. What do you think?’ And he’s like, ‘That’s the worst thing ever. You would never want to live here, I’ve lived through that kind of a thing. You’re going to need a reality check if you ever adopt any of those things. You know, like, you are morons. It’s like, it was a nightmare for us, and now we are a free market nation.’ It was Croatia.”

Fetterman continued to note that people in Croatia were “mystified” why Americans are “even having that conversation in our nation.”

Breitbart News previously reported that the Gallup poll, which was “conducted in August among a sample of 1,094 U.S. adults” shows that a mix of Democrat voters have “warmed to socialism since 2010.”

The poll, conducted in August among a sample of 1,094 U.S. adults, shows both younger and older Democrats have both warmed to socialism since 2010. But Democrats under 50 are much less likely to view capitalism favorably, while the opinions of Democrats ages 50 and older haven’t shifted meaningfully, according to Gallup.

Fetterman’s comments regarding the Gallup poll come as socialist New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D) has suggested creating city-run grocery stores.

Breitbart News reported in July that Mamdani was facing criticism from domestic violence survivors over comments he made on a July 2020 podcast, where he stated that “police do not create safety,” and suggested against sending police to respond to domestic violence calls.

During an interview with Fox News in July, Fetterman pointed out that Mamdani was “not even a Democrat,” and added that he doesn’t “really agree with virtually any” of Mamdani’s policies, the Hill reported.

“Everything that I’ve read on him, I don’t really agree with virtually any of it, politically,” Fetterman said.

Democrats such as Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) have suggested that Mamdani, and other Democrat socialists, should “create their own party,” while Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY) has said Mamdani is “too extreme to lead” New York City.