Trump: Mamdani Will Be ‘One of the Best Things to Ever Happen to Our Great Republican Party’

President Donald Trump on Monday weighed in on New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani following Mayor Eric Adams’ exit from the race, adding to a series of exchanges with the Democratic Socialist frontrunner.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Self proclaimed New York City Communist, Zohran Mamdani, who is running for Mayor, will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party. He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City. Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises. He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him? This ideology has failed, always, for thousands of years. It will fail again, and that’s guaranteed! President DJT.”

Trump’s latest comments follow months of back-and-forth with Mamdani. After Mamdani won July’s Democratic primary, Trump called him a “100% Communist Lunatic” and commented that Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Chuck Schumer were “groveling over him.” Mamdani, who advanced with more than 43 percent of the primary vote, was labeled by Trump as “a big moment in the History of our Country,” pointing to his alignment with Democratic Socialists of America.

In July, Mamdani said Trump had “threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported” over his pledge to defy ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). When asked about Mamdani’s commitment, Trump replied, “Well then we’ll have to arrest him,” and stated his administration would be watching him closely.

In August, responding to reports that Trump might get involved in the race, Mamdani remarked, “I am Donald Trump’s worst nightmare as a progressive Muslim immigrant who actually fights for the things that I believe in.”

The exchanges have been amplified by endorsements within the Democratic Party itself. Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed Mamdani in September, writing that he “shares my commitment to a New York where children can grow up safe in their neighborhoods.” Trump warned: “Governor Kathy Hochul of New York has Endorsed the ‘Liddle’ Communist, Zohran Mamdani, running for Mayor of New York. This is a rather shocking development, and a very bad one for New York City. How can such a thing happen? Washington will be watching this situation very closely. No reason to be sending good money after bad! President DJT.”

The mayoral race has also intersected with former Mayor Eric Adams’ decision to drop out on September 28, leaving Mamdani with a 20-point lead in Suffolk University polling over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani marked Adams’ exit by saying Trump and his “billionaire donors” might determine other candidates’ actions but “they won’t decide this election.