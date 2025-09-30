Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested nine Chilean illegal aliens, all of whom overstayed their visas, who are involved in a South American theft ring operating in the sanctuary state of New Jersey.

“We are committed to stopping transient criminal aliens who exploit our immigration system to harm American businesses and communities,” ICE’s Ruben Perez said in a statement. “By working closely with our law enforcement partners, ICE is dismantling South American Theft Groups and ensuring those who break our laws face justice.”

In particular, ICE agents, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), arrested nine Chilean nationals in Jersey City and Princeton, New Jersey, this month. All those arrested had arrived in the United States legally on visas but had overstayed their visas at the time of their arrest.

ICE agents said the Chilean nationals are members of a South American theft ring that immigrated to the U.S. solely to rob, burglarize, and steal from wealthy Americans.

“They are known for conducting sophisticated trade craft to conduct high-end residential and business burglaries, as well as other property crimes that significantly impact communities and businesses across the United States,” an ICE press release states.

Some of those arrested by ICE include:

A Chilean illegal alien previously arrested for petit theft, retail theft, use of an anti-shoplifting device, and fraudulent credit card use, and wanted in several states for crimes like larceny and burglary

A Chilean illegal alien who is a known associate of a South American Theft Group

A Chilean illegal alien previously arrested for petit larceny, grand theft, and drunk driving, as well as an outstanding warrant in Florida for failing to appear in court

A Chilean illegal alien with an outstanding warrant for burglary in Pennsylvania

A Chilean illegal alien who is an active member of a South American Theft Group, who has been previously arrested for larceny and receiving stolen property

Despite widespread issues where Chilean nationals have arrived in the U.S. only to burglarize Americans, the federal government continues to include Chile in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

The VWP allows foreign nationals to bypass having to obtain a visa to secure entry to the U.S., instead getting to stay in the country for up to 90 days visa-free.

Chile was first added to the VWP in 2014 by the Obama administration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.