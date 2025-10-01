MAHA: Walmart to Eliminate Synthetic Dyes from Store-Brand Products

Walmart announced that it will eliminate synthetic dyes, along with 30 other ingredients, from its store-branded products by 2027.

In a press release on Wednesday, the company explained that the synthetic dyes would be removed from Great Value, Marketside, Freshness Guaranteed, and bettergoods products.

The synthetic dyes being removed are FD&C Blue 1, FD&C Blue 2, FD&C Green 3, FD&C Red 3, FD&C Red 4, FD&C Red 40, FD&C Yellow 5, FD&C Yellow 6, FD&C Citrus Red, FD&C Orange B, and Canthaxanthin.

Other ingredients to be removed from Walmart store-branded products included Titanium Dioxide, Azodicarbonamide, Dicotyl Sodium Sulfosuccinate (DSS), Sucrose Polyester, Toluene, Anisole, Lye, Butylparaben, and Calcium Bromate, among others.

“Our customers have told us that they want products made with simpler, more familiar ingredients — and we’ve listened,” John Furner, the President and CEO of Walmart said in a statement. “By eliminating synthetic dyes and other ingredients, we’re reinforcing our promise to deliver affordable food that families can feel good about.”

The company noted in its press release that “it isn’t the first time Walmart has removed ingredients customers don’t want,” adding that about 90 percent of Walmart’s store-branded products “are free from synthetic dyes.”

Walmart’s move follows companies such as PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Hershey, and Nestlé, which have also announced moves to remove artificial colors and dyes from their products in the upcoming years.

Health and Human Service Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has celebrated that “big food brands are listening” and removing artificial food dyes and additives from products.

During a press conference in July, Kennedy revealed that almost 35 percent of the food industry in the United States had “committed to removing artificial dyes from its products.”

In March, during a “closed-door” meeting with the CEOs of food companies like General Mills and Kellogg’s, Kennedy stated that “a top priority of the Trump administration” is to remove artificial dyes from food in the United States.