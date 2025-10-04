Vice President JD Vance said Thursday former MSNBC host Joy Reid “oozes with contempt” after she claimed America was racist.

In a social media post, Vance commented on a video of Reid, who said during an interview:

My father was from the Congo and my mother was from Guyana. They were the immigrants who came here on purpose and they got the rude awakening. My mother got the rude awakening like, “Oh, it’s racist here.” She was like, “They didn’t tell me this was the land of opportunity but not for me.”

Vance said:

Joy Reid has had such a good life in this country. It’s been overwhelmingly kind and gracious to her. She is far wealthier than most. Yet she oozes with contempt. My honest, non-trolling advice to Joy Reid is that you’d be a much happier person if you showed a little gratitude.

After MSNBC canceled her show, The ReidOut, in February, Newsweek reported her estimated net worth was $4 million.

Newsweek noted:

Reid was one of MSNBC’s highest-paid hosts, earning $3 million per year for hosting The ReidOut, the Washington Free Beacon reported. However, in late 2024, she and other anchors were offered pay cuts as part of a cost-saving effort at the network, the Ankler reported.

Social media users were quick to reply to Vance’s post, one person writing, “Joy Reid is living proof you can get rich off the American Dream just by whining about how bad the American Dream is. Only in the USA can ungrateful millionaires build their whole brand on hating the country that made them.”

“Gratitude is a long ways from her heart,” another user commented.

In July, Reid bizarrely claimed First Lady Melania Trump could be deported under new immigration rules, and she later called President Donald Trump, Elvis Presley, and others “mediocre white men” who steal from black people.

In response to Vance’s post, Reid said, “JD Vance, since you’re paying attention to me: F— you!” the New York Post reported on Friday.