Nolte: Insurrectionist Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Claims Trump Supporters Want ‘Rematch of Civil War’

The failed Mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, juiced his hate rhetoric against President Trump and his supporters on Monday with the false claim that they want “a rematch of the Civil War.”

He went on to declare that President Trump “has declared war on the people of Chicago and on the people across the country.”

“I say very candidly that the right wing in this country want a rematch of the Civil War,” the disgraced mayor bellowed. “I want that to set in right now because the President of the United States of America has declared war on the people of Chicago and people across America.”

We all know who wants and who is currently fighting a hot civil war against America, and that’s Democrats like Brandon Johnson. And this is nothing more or less than history repeating itself. What happened in 1860? Confederate Democrats in the South wanted to hold on to their cheap slave labor, and as soon as they believed Republicans might take all that cheap slave labor away, they launched the Civil War.

And so it is the same today. In order to hold on their cheap illegal labor, Democrats have created a confederacy of lawless “sanctuary” states and cities. And now, just like in 1860, these same Democrats are waging literal war against a federal government that is guilty of nothing more than wanting to enforce the federal law by lawfully deporting illegal aliens.

In 1860, Democrats started a Civil War because Republicans wanted to liberate their slaves.

In 2025, Democrats started a Civil War because Republicans want to deport their illegal labor.

Like the last Civil War, this war is a hot one, one where where Democrat politicians tell local police to stand down while federal ICE officers and federal government facilities are attacked by the Democrat Party’s allies in the Antifa terrorist movement. When nothing is done, then the Democrat’s allies in Antifa ram and enclose ICE vehicles.

This is what an insurrection really looks like. Democrats want their cheap labor and all the illegal voting that comes with it, and they are willing to stoke and use violence to hold on to it.

Make no mistake… Antifa is the Brownshirt branch of the Democrat Party. That’s why Democrats in Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Chicago allow these terrorists to roam free and practice their violent insurrection against Normal People and law enforcement without consequence.

Brandon Johnson encourages Antifa to attack and disrupt ICE agents by refusing to hold them accountable or even send in the police to stop these ongoing terrorist attacks and disruptions.

Over the weekend, we discovered that a statewide Democrat Party candidate in Virginia openly wished for the murder of a Republican politicians and his two small children. That Democrat, attorney general candidate Jay Jones, is still welcome in the Democrat Party.

After losing so badly in 2024, Democrats are seething with hate and have become violent and lethal. They lost at the ballot box, so know they want to kill us. Thousands celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Not one Democrat said anything against this. Jay Jones spoke of murdering children to force his opponent to change his policy positions. Every Democrats still stands with him.

Trump is fighting insurrectionist politicians like Johnson and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA). He’s also fighting insurrectionist judges who violate the Constitution every time Trump wants to use his lawful authority.

And now you know why Democrats want to disarm us.

