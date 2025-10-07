The U.S. Senate voted 51-47 to confirm more than 100 of President Donald Trump’s nominees on Tuesday, during the seventh day of the government shutdown.

Among the batch of 107 of Trump’s nominees were “more than two dozen ambassadorial appointments,” along with over a dozen United States Attorneys, according to the Hill.

Sergio Gor — who Trump nominated to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs — and former Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker — who Trump nominated to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas — were among the nominees confirmed.

The confirmation of hundreds of the president’s nominees comes after the U.S. Senate, in September, confirmed 48 of Trump’s nominees.

In a statement, Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) expressed that prior to the government shutdown, Senate Democrats “shut down the Senate floor,” which froze “the confirmation process.”

Barrasso highlighted how Senate Republicans confirmed 107 of Trump’s nominees, ending “the Democrats’ confirmation blockade.”

Per the Hill, Senate Republicans made a “rules change,” under which the “majority party” is allowed to “pass nominees in bloc,” rather than on an individual basis.

“CONFIRMED: 107 Trump nominees en bloc—meaning in one package vote,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) wrote in a post on X. “Senate business continues, even on day seven of the Schumer Shutdown.”