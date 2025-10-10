Sen. Rick Scott Introduces Bill to Name Washington, DC, Street ‘Charlie Kirk Patriot Way’

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has introduced legislation to designate a section of H Street Northwest in the nation’s capital as “Charlie Kirk Patriot Way,” which, if enacted, would make Washington, DC, the first city and federal jurisdiction to honor the late Turning Point USA founder with a street naming following earlier tributes in Florida.

The Charlie Kirk Patriot Way Act, introduced Friday with Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Bernie Moreno (R-OH), and Josh Hawley (R-MO) as cosponsors, would officially name the area of H Street Northwest between Connecticut Avenue and Vermont Avenue “Charlie Kirk Patriot Way.” The bill directs the District of Columbia to install four street signs bearing the new name at key intersections along the corridor, including at Connecticut Avenue, Vermont Avenue, and both sides of 16th Street Northwest.

The measure follows Scott’s earlier leadership in the Senate’s unanimous passage of a resolution designating October 14, 2025 — what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday — as the National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk. That resolution, approved on September 18, honors Kirk’s “faith, free speech, and civic engagement,” and encourages schools and communities to observe the day with activities promoting liberty and civil discourse.

In the new bill’s announcement, Scott described the street naming as a tribute to Kirk’s lifelong dedication to encouraging debate and civic participation. He said the designation would serve as a reminder of Kirk’s commitment to “standing strong in what you believe: peacefully, purposefully, and proudly.”

Blackburn called Kirk “a patriot whose unwavering dedication to promoting American values and free speech will not be forgotten,” while Moreno reflected on Kirk’s early vision to engage young Americans in politics, saying it grew “into a movement that would change the course of our country.”

The proposed street naming joins a growing number of national and local tributes to the conservative activist. In Florida, Lake County commissioners unanimously voted to rename a section of Wellness Way as “Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway,” marking the first local government decision in the nation to memorialize Kirk following his September 10 assassination during a Utah Valley University event.

Additional honors have followed across the country. New College of Florida has announced plans to erect a statue of Kirk on campus, and Florida officials are considering several other memorial designations. Congressional resolutions and proposals introduced by lawmakers, including efforts to mint commemorative coins, have also sought to preserve Kirk’s legacy.