The U.S. Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution led by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) designating October 14, 2025, as a National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk, honoring the late Turning Point USA founder’s legacy of faith, free speech, and civic engagement.

The resolution, passed by unanimous consent on September 18, establishes a national day of remembrance on what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday. It follows the September 10 assassination of Kirk during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University, where he was fatally shot while taking questions from students.

According to information provided by Sen. Rick Scott’s office, the measure was introduced alongside more than 20 Senate cosponsors, including Sens. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Jim Risch (R-ID), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Bernie Moreno (R-OH), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Rand Paul (R-KY), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Mike Lee (R-UT), John Kennedy (R-LA), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Tim Sheehy (R-MT), Ted Cruz (R-TX), James Lankford (R-OK), Steve Daines (R-MT), Ashley Moody (R-FL), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), and Deb Fischer (R-NE). In the House, Rep. Jimmy Patronis (R-FL) is leading a companion resolution .

In remarks on the Senate floor, Scott described Kirk as “a good man, a devout husband, father and friend,” recalling their weekly conversations and the outreach Kirk carried out on college campuses across the country. “Charlie dedicated his life to the idea that the power of our ideas can not only win the day, but start a movement,” Scott said, adding that Kirk’s devotion to faith, family, and civil debate would endure through the resolution. “October 14, we will gather together as a nation and pay tribute to his great life.”

The text of the legislation states that the Senate “supports the designation of October 14, 2025, as the National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk,” recognizes his contributions to civic education and public service, and encourages schools, civic groups, and citizens to mark the day with programs, activities, and prayers promoting civic engagement and the principles of liberty, faith, and democracy.

Patronis called Kirk “a fearless defender of faith, freedom, and the principles that make America great,” emphasizing his impact on young people. “A National Day of Remembrance in Charlie’s name will ensure his legacy will continue to inspire future generations to speak bravely and boldly,” he remarked.

The move builds on earlier Senate actions. Last week, lawmakers unanimously passed a resolution introduced by Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) condemning Kirk’s assassination “in the strongest possible terms” and extending condolences to his wife, Erika, and their two children. Lee told Breitbart News he hoped bipartisan support would demonstrate unity around fundamental civic values, describing Kirk as a “champion for free speech and truth” .

Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA in 2012, grew the organization into one of the nation’s largest student-focused advocacy groups promoting free markets and limited government. He was also the author of several best-selling books and a nationally recognized speaker who regularly engaged students in open debates regardless of political affiliation.

President Donald Trump previously addressed the nation in a video message calling Kirk’s death “a dark moment for America,” while Vice President JD Vance and other leaders praised Kirk’s dedication to civil dialogue. Additional tributes have included a planned statue at New College of Florida honoring Kirk’s life and work.