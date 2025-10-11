‘Moving Heaven and Earth’: Trump to Return to D.C. to Honor Charlie Kirk with Medal of Freedom on Birthday

President Donald Trump is making extraordinary efforts to return to Washington, D.C., next week to personally award the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a White House ceremony coinciding with what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday.

Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, confirmed the plan in a post on X, writing, “President Trump is moving heaven and earth to get back to D.C. to award Charlie the Presidential Medal of Freedom on what would be his 32nd birthday. Thank you, Mr. President. We see what it took to pull this off, and we’re incredibly grateful.”

Trump first announced his intention to honor Kirk posthumously during a September 11 observance event at the Pentagon, calling him “a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions.” He described the Presidential Medal of Freedom as the highest civilian award in the United States and pledged a ceremony that would reflect the magnitude of Kirk’s influence.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10 as part of his “American Comeback Tour,” which drew thousands of students nationwide. His assassination sparked tributes from across the political spectrum and prompted a wave of memorial efforts around the country and the world.

During a recent press conference, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to attend the upcoming event despite his demanding travel schedule. “I’m coming back. I believe it’s Tuesday night for Charlie Kirk, a friend of mine, a friend of all of ours, a friend of a lot of the people right here. And we’re giving him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest honor you get outside of the Congressional Medal of Honor, one’s military, one’s civilian, but it’s, it’s the greatest honor. And Erika his beautiful wife is going to be here, and a lot of people are going to be here. So it’s not easy for me to get back. It’s, a very quick trip, but I’ll be making two major stops, and then I’ll be on the plane trying to get back in time for Charlie. They’re going to have a great celebration at the White House, in the East Room of the White House,” Trump said.