Speaker Johnson: ‘Lasting Peace in Reach’ in the Middle East; Only Possible Under Trump

President Donald Trump has accomplished what others have only talked about or tried and failed to do, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said on Monday during his press conference.

“We’ve all watched it early this morning as President Trump made his triumphant speech at the Knesset, and now he heads to the peace summit of world leaders in Egypt,” Johnson began, explaining that this was only made possible by the leadership of President Trump and declaring, “Today marks the historic dawn of a new Middle East, as well as the return of the official celebration of Columbus Day, which marked the dawn of a new era for all the world, when Christopher Columbus, of course, arrived in the Americas and as President Trump summarized, quote, ‘paved the way for the ultimate triumph of Western civilization less than three centuries later, on July 4 of 1776.'”

Returning back to the peace deal, Johnson explained, “This is for the first time in 738 days, there are no living Israeli hostages buried in the tunnels and being held at the hands of Hamas.”

In eight months, he continued, President Trump and his administration were able to ensure “the safe release and the return of all 20 living Israeli hostages from his Hamas captivity, putting a lasting peace within reach for a region where he we have all aspired to that for generations.”

“This is a day of profound hope and joy for the entire free world, and a day only possible under the leadership and strength and fortitude of President Donald J. Trump, and everyone recognizes that,” Johnson said, noting that the entire world is talking about this achievement.

“President Trump has accomplished what others have only talked about or even tried and failed time and again,” the Speaker said. “President Trump is demonstrating that America’s strength delivers and ensures peace for freedom-loving people around the world.”

“As we’ve said so many times, it’s the perception of a strong America that really holds the terrorists and tyrants at bay, and America’s back. We’re so grateful for that. So as everyone here and around the world are celebrating all this incredibly good news,” he added.

Earlier, Trump triumphantly declared, “This is not only the end of a war, but the end of an age of terror and death, and the beginning of an age of faith and hope.”

