Donald Trump Jr. resurrected a clip of The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin from last year in which she vowed to wear a MAGA hat on air if President Donald Trump succeeded in freeing Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Trump Jr. posted the video to X, writing, “Sending this to the top. Let’s go,” following the news that the final 20 living Israeli hostages had been released Monday under a peace agreement negotiated by President Trump.

In the resurfaced segment, Griffin remarked, “If he does good, if he gets the Israeli hostages out, I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for one day on the show and say, ‘Thank you for doing it.’” Her co-host Sunny Hostin interjected, “Please don’t do that,” and Griffin added that Hostin would likely “knock it right off my head.” Griffin continued, “You have to be able to cheer for wins when they happen and call out relentlessly the wrongdoing.”

The exchange gained renewed attention after the hostages’ release marked the conclusion of negotiations led by President Trump, with participation from world leaders in Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey. The agreement brought home the remaining captives taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023, during its attack on Israel that killed roughly 1,200 people.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) praised Trump and his administration, calling it a “wonderful day” and commending the “enormous advocacy of the tireless hostage families, President Trump, his administration, and all who helped make this moment happen.” Former President Bill Clinton also stated that Trump and his team, along with regional partners, “deserve great credit” for securing the peace deal.

At a historic signing ceremony in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, President Donald Trump signed a peace document alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Flanked by the world leaders, Trump declared, “The prayers of millions have finally been answered,” as he announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first stage of a peace deal following the release of the remaining living hostages held by Hamas. Earlier, addressing the Israeli Knesset, Trump described the moment as “not only the end of a war, but the end of an age of terror and death, and the beginning of an age of faith and hope.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said the development placed “lasting peace within reach” for the region, referring to it as “a day of profound hope and joy for the entire free world.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s state media repeated Hamas’s claim that it had “made all efforts” to protect the hostages, despite extensive reports of torture, starvation, and sexual assault during captivity. Hamas handed the hostages to the Red Cross in three groups before their transfer to Israeli forces. Photos released by the Israel Defense Forces and Government Press Office showed emotional reunions between freed captives and their families.

Among those released was Evyatar David, an Israeli who had been filmed by Hamas being forced to dig his own grave in a tunnel. According to Breitbart News reports, David and others appeared thin and malnourished but were safely back in Israel. Twenty-eight bodies of murdered hostages are still expected to be returned under the ceasefire deal.