Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on Saturday posted a video to X showing himself leading a group of “No Kings” protesters in a chant of “This is what democracy looks like,” thanking participants afterward as they echoed the phrase in response.

The brief clip, recorded amid a crowd of both older and younger demonstrators, shows several inflatable costumes—including an eagle and multiple dinosaurs—visible behind Booker as he speaks into the camera and rallies the group.

Booker’s appearance marks the latest participation by a high-profile Democrat in the “No Kings” protests, a coordinated series of demonstrations held in cities across the United States featuring costumes, signs, and chants.

Earlier in the day, former second gentleman Doug Emhoff and his son, Cole Emhoff, attended a “No Kings” protest in Santa Monica. Emhoff shared a photo of himself holding a pink sign that read, “If Kamala Had Won We’d Be At Brunch! No Kings,” alongside a post captioned “No Kings Santa Monica.”

Videos and photos from across the country showed demonstrators in inflatable frog, cat, dinosaur, and eagle costumes carrying “No Kings” signs. In Washington, D.C., a woman encouraged participants to don inflatable dinosaur outfits, while in Lansing, Michigan, protesters wore unicorn and Cookie Monster suits.

Prominent Democrats, including Schumer and Schiff, praised the demonstrations on social media. Schumer described marching “side-by-side with labor unions and so many more of our fellow citizens in NYC,” while Schiff thanked “the many millions” who participated nationwide. Separately, Never Trumper George Conway attended the D.C.-area protest wearing a shirt reading “I am Antifa.”

An investigation published Saturday by Fox News Digital reported that the “No Kings” movement is supported by a network of Democratic nonprofits, labor unions, and political action committees, including organizations linked to billionaire donor George Soros. The report found that some groups participating in the demonstrations were affiliated with anti-Israel activism and called for a “global intifada.”

Republican lawmakers have called for investigations into the funding of such organizations. President Donald Trump and allies in Congress have sought to examine the financial networks behind left-wing protest movements, citing potential violations of nonprofit and tax laws.

Booker’s appearance at the protest came just days after he told MSNBC’s The Beat that he is “not taking anything off the table” regarding a potential 2028 presidential campaign.