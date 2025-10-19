Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has left the Democratic Party due to its “horrible” treatment of former President Joe Biden.

During the 2024 presidential election, Joe Biden successfully secured his party’s nomination but later withdrew his candidacy after Democrat leadership insisted he drop out due to his age and potential cognitive issues. Democrats based this on Biden’s poor debate performance against Trump that summer, during which he appeared slow and confused at times. After dropping out, Biden’s then-Vice President Kamala Harris secured her party’s nomination despite no primary race before losing to President Donald Trump in a landslide that November.

In an excerpt in her new memoir, Karine Jean-Pierre said the treatment Biden received turned her away from the Democratic Party, describing herself now as an independent.

“Biden seemed to be totally at peace with his decision, but I was stunned, my feelings a blur. I was angry and sad. I was enraged and heartbroken that this man had given more than 50 years of his life to serving the American people, and in the end he’d been treated poorly by members of his own party. It was horrible,” Jean-Pierre wrote.

The former press secretary also believed Biden would stay the course until he finally dropped from the race.

“The Democratic Party had defined my life, my career,” Jean-Pierre wrote. “Everything I’d done to make people’s lives better had been connected to it. The party was the vehicle that allowed me not just to have a front seat to history, working first on [Barack] Obama’s presidential campaign then in his administration, but also to make some history of my own as the first Black woman and openly queer person to ever be a White House press secretary. Never had I considered leaving the party until now.”

Karine Jean-Pierre ultimately decided to become an independent so that she could hold to her principles without giving blind loyalty to a party she felt had betrayed her.

“Now the cloud of unease hovering over me solidified into an idea about how I could possibly do something different. How I could channel my disappointment into some kind of concrete action that would allow me to fight for what I believed in without giving blind loyalty to a party I felt no longer deserved it,” she wrote.

“You know what? I’m going to become an independent. I don’t think I can stomach being in the Democratic Party anymore,” she added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.