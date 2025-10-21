Actor and producer Kelsey Grammer, a New Jersey native, is lending his voice to Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli in a new campaign video released Monday, calling for “honest leadership” and a return to “pride in our state” as the race against Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) narrows in its final stretch.

The Frasier star narrates a minute-long video reflecting on how much New Jersey has shifted. “When I was a boy, folks would stand up for what’s right and not wait for someone else to fix our problems. This last decade or so, it seems we’ve lost our way. Taxes keep climbing. Crimes on the rise. Trenton is filled with politicians talking big and doing nothing.”

Grammer continues:

It’s time to lower taxes and let families breathe again. It’s time to protect our girls and preserve fairness in women’s sports. It’s time to make New Jersey safe again and stop overdevelopment that’s crowding every corner of our suburban communities. It’s time to get energy rates under control. Families shouldn’t have to choose between heating their homes and feeding themselves. Finally, it’s time to restore integrity, accountability, and pride in Trenton. Time to believe again in honest leadership and restore the promise of this state. Jack Ciattarelli will lead with strength, decency, and respect for all who love New Jersey and call it home. We’ve waited long enough. It’s time.

Ciattarelli announced the collaboration on X, writing, “Kelsey Grammer grew up here — and like so many New Jerseyans, he knows we’ve lost our way. It’s time to bring back honest leadership, lower taxes, safer communities, and pride in our state. It’s time for real change.”

The ad comes as Ciattarelli faces intensified attacks from Sherrill’s campaign over remarks by Dr. Ibrar Nadeem, the campaign’s Muslim outreach director, who expressed religious opposition to same-sex marriage during a “Muslims for Jack” event. Sherrill and her supporters condemned the remarks, prompting a response from Ciattarelli, who reiterated his support for same-sex marriage and accused Sherrill of misrepresenting both his and Nadeem’s positions.

“You know I support same-sex marriage,” Ciattarelli said Monday. “You also know the full clip of Dr. Nadeem’s remarks are clear: He was talking about the grief he gets from some because of my unwavering support for the Jewish community and Israel and his own efforts to build bridges between Muslim and non-Muslim communities. Your desperate lies will backfire.”

The clash follows previous reports that Sherrill’s campaign accepted at least $65,000 from Pin Ni, a Chinese-born auto executive whose company maintains documented ties to the Chinese Communist Party, and that she falsely claimed during the final gubernatorial debate that Ciattarelli had “killed tens of thousands of people” through his former publishing company — remarks that led Ciattarelli to declare his intent to file a defamation lawsuit.

Recent polls show the race tightening, with Sherrill leading by only a few points. A Fairleigh Dickinson University survey found her at 52 percent to Ciattarelli’s 45, while a Quinnipiac University poll placed the Democrat at 50 percent and the Republican at 44.