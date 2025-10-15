Sherrill’s Campaign Receives Thousands from CCP-Connected Businessman

A Chinese-born auto executive whose company has documented connections to the Chinese Communist Party has contributed at least $65,000 to Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s gubernatorial campaign in New Jersey, according to federal records, as the congresswoman faces growing scrutiny from her Republican opponent Jack Ciattarelli amid a tightening race.

Federal Election Commission filings show that Pin Ni, president of Wanxiang America Corporation, donated $60,000 to One Giant Leap, a super PAC supporting Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s (D-NJ) bid for governor, and another $5,800 directly to her campaign in June — the maximum allowed under federal law.

Ni’s eligibility to donate remains uncertain. Records indicate he holds a U.S. Social Security number, though it is unclear whether he is a permanent resident or U.S. citizen, both of which are required for campaign donations.

Wanxiang America is the U.S. division of Wanxiang Group, China’s largest auto parts manufacturer. The conglomerate’s late founder, Lu Guanqiu, was described in Chinese state releases as an “outstanding Communist Party member.” Lu’s son, Lu Weiding, and son-in-law, Pin Ni, currently oversee company operations. U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) previously raised concerns about Wanxiang Group’s close ties to the CCP in a 2023 letter referencing its history of cooperation with Chinese government institutions and Party representation in official state bodies.

Ni has also contributed to other political campaigns, including $14,500 to Sherrill’s congressional efforts across recent cycles and donations to both Democratic and Republican committees nationwide. Federal records list a $6,000 contribution from Ni to the Republican National Committee in August.

In May 2024, Ni told Bloomberg that many U.S. business partners were reluctant to work with companies that have Chinese backgrounds, saying they feared “sooner or later they’re going to have a government issue.”

The news comes as the New Jersey governor’s race intensifies, following a series of controversies surrounding Rep. Sherrill’s remarks and record. During the final debate earlier this month, Sherrill accused Ciattarelli of “killing tens of thousands of people” through his former publishing company’s role in the opioid crisis. Ciattarelli’s campaign has since announced plans to sue for defamation, calling the accusation “a clearly defamatory attack.”

Sherrill’s campaign has also faced questions regarding her Naval Academy record after reports surfaced that she was barred from walking at her 1994 graduation due to her involvement in a cheating scandal. Additional scrutiny arose over the Naval Academy admissions of two of her children and her past comments criticizing U.S. military deployments.

The contest between Sherrill and Ciattarelli remains highly competitive, with polls showing the race within the margin of error. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Ciattarelli, and recent surveys from Emerson College and The Hill show both candidates polling near 43 percent.

The revelations about the CCP-linked contributions follow broader national concerns over Chinese influence in American politics. Earlier Breitbart investigations have detailed cases involving Chinese government-affiliated figures contributing to Democratic candidates, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, as well as House Oversight Committee findings on CCP-linked outreach operations targeting state officials.