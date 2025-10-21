Trump Celebrates One Year Since He Served as Honorary McDonald’s Employee

One year to the day since President Donald Trump worked a McDonald’s restaurant shift as an honorary employee was celebrated Monday by the White House.

A post on social media site Instagram recalled the moment Trump donned an apron and stood at the drive-thru window while engaging with surprised customers in Pennsylvania.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, he also added his skills to the McDonald’s deep fryer:

The restaurant was closed to the public during his visit, and customers who Trump served at the drive-thru were pre-screened by his campaign and vetted for security.

Trump’s day at McDonald’s came in response to Vice President Kamala Harris’s claim she once worked at McDonald’s — an assertion McDonald’s said it had no record of.

“Though we are not a political brand, we’ve been proud to hear former President Trump’s love for McDonald’s and Vice President Harris’s fond memories working under the Arches,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

“While we and our franchises don’t have records for all positions dating back to the 80s, what makes ‘1 in 8’ so powerful is the shared experience so many Americans have had,” it added.

Trump’s love of fast food is well known.

He has been photographed eating McDonald’s on his campaign plane and in 2019 he served college athletes visiting the White House McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King.

“I like it all. I like every ounce of it, everything,” Trump said when asked what his favorite item at McDonald’s is.

“But I do like the French fries, where I’ll be working.”