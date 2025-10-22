White House Responds to Jen Psaki’s Sexist Usha Vance Comment: ‘Moron’

The White House has shot back at former White House press secretary Jen Psaki for implying that Second Lady Usha Vance needs to be “saved” from Vice President JD Vance during a recent podcast appearance.

Psaki caught flack from conservatives after telling the left-wing hosts of the I’ve Had It show this week that Usha Vance should “blink” if she needs rescuing from her husband:

“I think the little Manchurian candidate, JD Vance, wants to be president, more than anything else,” the former press secretary said, adding that she wonders, “What’s going on in the mind of his wife.”

“Like, are you okay?” she continued. “Please blink four times. We’ll… come over here, we’ll save you.”

White House director of communications Steven Cheung put Psaki on blast, writing that she “must be transferring her own personal issues onto others.”

Psaki is “a dumbass who has no comprehension of the truth and has to overcompensate for her lack of talent by saying untrue things,” Cheung continued.

“Circle back on that, moron,” he added, referring to her infamous catchphrase while working at the Biden White House.

Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec also replied to the podcast clip, saying, “Usha is accompanying JD right now in Israel securing the Gaza Peace Deal… Absolutely disgusting comments.”

Podcast host Tim Pool called Psaki’s statement “cult” behavior.

“They called Trump Hitler then claimed DeSantis was worse then walked it back when Trump won and now claim JD Vance is worse,” he wrote on X. “It’s a cult.”

