Stefanik Slams Jeffries’ ‘Commie Mamdani’ Endorsement: NYC Voters Will Reject ‘Jihadist, Antisemitic’ Agenda

House Republican Leadership Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) unloaded Friday on House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) after he officially endorsed “jihadist communist” Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor, declaring the decision will doom Democrats’ chances of retaking the House.

In a blistering statement, Stefanik did not mince words. “Like the Worst Governor in America @KathyHochul, Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries finally bent the knee and endorsed the jihadist communist Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor,” she said, calling it “an AWFUL decision for Jeffries” that exposes “just how bad his judgment is.”

On Friday, Jeffries announced his support for the democratic socialist assemblyman one day before early voting begins, ending months of silence that created a rift among Democrats. In a statement to the New York Times, Jeffries acknowledged “areas of principled disagreement” but said Mamdani had won “a free and fair election” in the Democratic primary and urged the party to unite against what he called an “existential” threat from President Donald Trump.

Seeking to downplay the socialist’s positions, Jeffries wrote: “Zohran Mamdani has relentlessly focused on addressing the affordability crisis and explicitly committed to being a mayor for all New Yorkers, including those who do not support his candidacy.” He added: “In that spirit, I support him and the entire citywide Democratic ticket in the general election.”

But the congresswoman warned that Jeffries’ endorsement ties him directly to Mamdani’s radical agenda — and will haunt Democrats nationally.

“Not only does this endorsement pave the way for dangerous tax hiking that will destroy the city, Jeffries now owns EVERYTHING Mamdani stands for and he can kiss any hope of a Democrat House Majority goodbye,” Stefanik declared. “From pledging to arrest Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to defunding the police, abolishing private property, canceling private health insurance, and blocking ICE agents from doing their jobs, Jeffries is in lockstep with Commie Mamdani and his Comrade Hochul.”

Stefanik, who is widely expected to challenge Hochul in the 2026 gubernatorial race, cast the endorsement as surrender to the socialist wing now dominating the Democratic Party. “This is an AWFUL decision for Jeffries and it shines a massive light on just how bad his judgment is,” she continued. “New Yorkers will reject this reckless embrace of criminals, communists, and jihadist antisemitic policies on Election Day in two weeks — and beyond.”

Stefanik’s sharp rebuke comes as Mamdani faces mounting scrutiny over his policy positions and associations.



A shocking survey released Friday morning found that over 25 percent of New Yorkers say they would consider fleeing the city if Mamdani is elected mayor, Breitbart News reported. Exodus concerns have intensified as Mamdani has doubled down on a far-left agenda of massive tax increases on middle-class and wealthy New Yorkers alike.

Beyond his economic platform, Mamdani’s inflammatory statements on Israel and foreign policy have sparked fierce backlash. Over 850 rabbis signed a letter on Wednesday opposing the candidate, warning that his “rhetoric threatens Jewish safety nationwide.” He recently appeared on Qatari state television, accusing the United States of “bankrolling genocide,” and he has refused to denounce the call to “globalize the intifada.”

His family background has only amplified concerns. His wife, Rama Duwaji, recently mourned a Palestinian influencer widely known for promoting Hamas propaganda, while his father, scholar Mahmood Mamdani, has written in defense of suicide bombings and published a laudatory biography of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin.

Perhaps most controversial has been Mamdani’s embrace of Imam Siraj Wahhaj, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Last Saturday, Mamdani was photographed posing with Wahhaj — whom he praised as “one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders” — at a campaign event. Wahhaj has preached that homosexuality is a “disease.” He once called for an unarmed “army of 10,000 men” to wage a gun-free jihad through New York City.

Renowned 9/11 lawyer Michael Barasch, whose firm represents more than 45,000 victims, told Breitbart News exclusively that Mamdani’s ties to the radical imam “insults 9/11 families.” Lawmakers warned that “jihad is coming” if the socialist assemblyman takes control of City Hall.

The endorsement from Jeffries follows Gov. Hochul’s capitulation earlier this month, when she backed Mamdani despite his record. Notably, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has still not offered his support, remaining one of the few major New York Democrats to withhold an endorsement.

For Stefanik, the stakes reach beyond New York City. Citing internal polling, her team argues a potential 2026 matchup with Hochul would be competitive. In Friday’s statement, Stefanik linked both Hochul and Jeffries to Mamdani’s platform, warning that the “criminals, communists, and jihadist antisemitic policies” now define New York’s Democratic leadership.

The general election is on November 5, with early voting beginning Saturday. Mamdani faces former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary, and Republican Curtis Sliwa, who has Stefanik’s endorsement along with other prominent Republicans, including former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY). Despite Democrats’ lopsided registration edge, Republicans believe Mamdani’s radical positions will drive moderates and independents away from the left.

