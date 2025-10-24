Trump Calls Off San Francisco ‘Surge’ After Mayor Asks Him ‘Very Nicely’

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he was calling off a surge of federal law enforcement to San Francisco after Mayor Daniel Lurie spoke to him and assured him that “the future of San Francisco is great.”

On Thursday morning, as Breitbart News reported, Trump sent hundreds of federal law enforcement officials to the San Francisco Bay Area in preparation for an expansion in the crime- and grime-plagued city.

State and local authorities had been bracing for protests, which could have disrupted life across the Bay Area.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie rejected Trump’s plan — but without attacking him directly or personally.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called on Californians to protest Trump’s “authoritarian playbook,” and referred to the president — who has survived two assassination attempts, including being shot — as a “dictator.”

But later in the day, Trump posted on Truth Social that he had been convinced by Lurie, and “friends” to relent:

The Federal Government was preparing to “surge” San Francisco, California, on Saturday, but friends of mine who live in the area called last night to ask me not to go forward with the surge in that the Mayor, Daniel Lurie, was making substantial progress. I spoke to Mayor Lurie last night and he asked, very nicely, that I give him a chance to see if he can turn it around. I told him I think he is making a mistake, because we can do it much faster, and remove the criminals that the Law does not permit him to remove. I told him, “It’s an easier process if we do it, faster, stronger, and safer but, let’s see how you do?” The people of San Francisco have come together on fighting Crime, especially since we began to take charge of that very nasty subject. Great people like Jensen Huang, Marc Benioff, and others have called saying that the future of San Francisco is great. They want to give it a “shot.” Therefore, we will not surge San Francisco on Saturday. Stay tuned!

Trump noted that Lurie had spoken to him “very nicely” about his ongoing reforms in the city, which have not resulted in cleaner streets yet, but which — combined with an artificial intelligence boom — have restored some confidence in the city. (So, too, have a series of elections in which far-left officials have been defeated or recalled.)

Lurie confirmed that he had spoken with Trump, and made his case for the city, and that Trump had listened:

Late last night, I received a phone call from the President of the United States. I told him the same thing I told our residents: San Francisco is on the rise. Visitors are coming back, buildings are getting leased and purchased, and workers are coming back to the office. We have work to do, and we would welcome continued partnerships with the FBI, DEA, ATF, and U.S. Attorney to get drugs and drug dealers off our streets, but having the military and militarized immigration enforcement in our city will hinder our recovery. We appreciate that the president understands that we are the global hub for technology, and when San Francisco is strong, our country is strong. In that conversation, the president told me clearly that he was calling off any plans for a federal deployment in San Francisco. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem reaffirmed that direction in our conversation this morning.

Lurie took office a year ago, promising to pull the city out of a downward spiral dating to Newsom.

