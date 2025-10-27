NY Rep. Mike Lawler Rallies New Jersey Voters Behind Jack Ciattarelli for Governor

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) joined Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli in Wyckoff, New Jersey, on Monday for an early voting rally, emphasizing regional unity and urging residents to cast their ballots ahead of the November election.

Lawler, who represents New York’s Hudson Valley region, told attendees he has deep ties to New Jersey and a personal stake in the outcome of the governor’s race. “I grew up about 30 minutes from here in Rockland County,” he said. “I’ve lived in Rockland County my whole life, right on the Bergen border — spent a lot of time in New Jersey, having to go to church in Upper Saddle River. Been going there for 35 years. So I care about what happens in New Jersey, and care about the future of this state.”

The congressman praised Ciattarelli as the candidate best positioned to deliver change, writing that both New York and New Jersey “have been suffering under terrible Democrat governors.” “If Jack wins in New Jersey, that bodes well for next year’s gubernatorial election in New York — where we simply have to defeat Kathy Hochul,” Lawler wrote in a post on X.

Ciattarelli, addressing the crowd, contrasted his approach with that of his Democratic opponent, Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ). “There are so many things that differentiate me from my opponent,” he told supporters. “One of which is, I know where the hell Wyckoff is.” He added that the campaign’s momentum had grown as early voting began. “We have begun to out-poll my opponent. We’re out-energizing my opponent. And I’ve got to tell you something — when Democratic mayors start endorsing the Republican nominee for governor, intelligent people want change.”

The event comes amid a tightening race in New Jersey, where recent surveys show Ciattarelli closing the gap with Sherrill following weeks of new endorsements and heightened voter outreach. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump urged voters in both New Jersey and Virginia to support Republican gubernatorial candidates, noting that voting Republican “means a drastic drop in energy prices and energy costs.”

Ciattarelli’s campaign has increasingly focused on issues such as affordability, energy costs, and public safety. In a recent advertisement narrated by actor and New Jersey native Kelsey Grammer, the campaign called for “honest leadership” and “a return to pride in our state,” highlighting rising taxes, crime, and energy prices under Democratic leadership.

The message has resonated across diverse regions of the state. Earlier this month, Ciattarelli campaigned in North Hudson County, historically one of the most Democratic areas of New Jersey, where he received endorsements from former Democratic officials and local leaders. State Republicans described the push as a sign of growing support among Hispanic and working-class voters seeking lower property taxes and safer communities.

Grassroots organizers have also underscored the importance of turnout. Early Vote Action’s Scott Presler previously told Breitbart News Saturday that the race is “winnable,” urging voters to cast ballots early and “vote Republican down the ballot” to ensure Ciattarelli can advance his agenda if elected. Presler noted that Republicans are returning mail-in ballots at a higher percentage rate than in 2021, calling the trend “unprecedented.”