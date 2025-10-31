ICE Detains Criminal Migrants Who Hid in a Chicago Area K-12 School

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) caught two criminal migrants Thursday as they ran into a Chicago area school, expecting they would be safe inside thanks to the state’s sanctuary policies.

The two Mexican nationals, who both had long criminal records, ran into the Warren Township High School’s O’Plaine Campus, in Gurnee, a suburb north of Chicago, according to WLS-TV.

The illegal aliens had led officers on a ten-minute car chase causing multiple car accidents before abandoning their vehicle and fleeing on foot into the school.

Some expressed concern over the entrance of the school by ICE officers, and Warren Township High School District 121 Superintendent Daniel Woestman said he understood that the momentary chaos might have alarmed some.

“There were students that were actively coming out of the door while one of the suspects entered into the door. So, it does make sense that there would have been some physical contact between the student and federal agent,” the superintendent said.

He also told parents that he had expressed his concerns to the agents after the tumult died down.

The Department of Homeland Security noted the onus was on the criminals who chose to try and hide in the school.

“These two criminal illegal aliens recklessly endangered the public by starting a highspeed car chase and then driving onto school grounds, possibly to seek protection since they are ‘ICE Free Zones.’ Border Patrol does not conduct enforcements near schools but will not allow criminal illegal aliens to put the public in harm’s way,” DHS said.

The Department of Customs and Border Protection also criticized Chicago media for “burying the lede” on the story, and pointed out that the two criminals being pursued had convictions for domestic assault, drugs, and kidnapping.

The arrests of the two illegal aliens in a Gurnee school comes on the heels of Illinois’ radical Democrat Governor JB Pritzker demanding that ICE and DHS suspend immigration actions on Halloween, October 31.

Pritzker pleaded with DHS to “Let children be children,” and insisted that “No child should be forced to inhale tear gas or other chemical agents while trick-or-treating in their own neighborhood.”

But Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem rejected the governor’s flawed premise and pointed out that arresting dangerous criminals is a key part of making children feel safer.

“We’re absolutely not willing to put on pause any work that we will do to keep communities safe,” Noem said at a press conference on the day before the holiday. “The fact that Gov. Pritzker is asking for that is shameful and, I think, unfortunate that he doesn’t recognize how important the work is that we do to make sure we’re bringing criminals to justice and getting them off our streets, especially when we’re going to send all of our kiddos out on the streets and going to events and enjoying the holiday season.”

