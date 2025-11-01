EXCLUSIVE — Rep. Andy Biggs Introduces Resolution to Install Charlie Kirk Statue in U.S. Capitol

A formal House resolution was submitted Friday by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) to place a statue of late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk inside the U.S. Capitol, marking the first formal Capitol-level memorial action since Kirk’s assassination and coming just weeks after what would have been his 32nd birthday.

The measure introduced in the House would direct the House Fine Arts Board to accept and permanently display a statue of Charlie Kirk no later than January 2, 2027. It would recognize the placement of a statue of Kirk in the House wing of the Capitol to honor his legacy of free expression, civic leadership, and faith-centered American principles.

The final list of original cosponsors includes Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO), Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ), Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL), Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI), Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Rep. Keith Self (R-TX), Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX), Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL), Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN), Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), Rep. Sheri Biggs (R-SC), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

Kirk was assassinated on September 10 at Utah Valley University during the first stop of his “American Comeback Tour.” His murder set off a wave of memorials and public commemorations across the country, including a prayer vigil in Washington, DC on September 14 where Biggs was among those participating to honor Kirk. As Turning Point USA continued Kirk’s tour, Biggs appeared on September 30 at Utah State University alongside commentator Alex Clark, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Gov. Spencer Cox (R-UT), and Jason Chaffetz.

This Capitol push follows multiple public tributes already underway, including New College of Florida commissioning a statue of Kirk to promote free speech and civil debate on campus, the Schmalz bronze sculpture at Ave Maria University depicting Jesus comforting Kirk after his assassination, and the wooden cross installed outside Turning Point USA’s headquarters as a reminder of Kirk’s spiritual legacy. This also comes as the Senate unanimously established Kirk’s birthday, October 14, as a National Day of Remembrance for Charlie, with President Donald Trump posthumously awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

Charlie Kirk endorsed Andy Biggs in the Arizona gubernatorial primary, with Turning Point USA’s PAC spending roughly $500,000 on Biggs’ behalf in the second quarter of 2025.

Biggs, who was shown leading the Arizona GOP gubernatorial primary by double digits in late September polling, said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News:

“Last month, we lost a tremendous leader and a dear friend. A cowardly, deranged assassin — radicalized by left-wing ideology — murdered Charlie Kirk for his beliefs. He was targeted for speaking truth, for defending faith, family, and freedom. This resolution ensures that his courage and conviction will never be forgotten. Charlie changed the course of our country — and his legacy will now stand in the Capitol as a permanent reminder that light is stronger than darkness, and truth will prevail.”