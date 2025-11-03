Trump Streamlines Voter Verification, Ensuring Only U.S. Citizens are Voting

President Donald Trump’s United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is streamlining the government’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program in the hopes of eliminating non-citizen voting from elections.

On Monday, USCIS Director Joseph Edlow announced upgrades to the SAVE program, which allows states to verify that only American citizens are voting in federal elections.

Previously, when verifying voter eligibility, states would have to input all nine digits of a voter registrant’s Social Security Number. Now, thanks to the agency’s reforms, states will only be required to use the last four digits of a registrant’s Social Security Number.

“USCIS remains dedicated to eliminating barriers to securing the nation’s electoral process,” agency spokesman Matthew Tragesser said in a statement:

By allowing states to efficiently verify voter eligibility, we are reinforcing the principle that America’s elections are reserved exclusively for American citizens. We encourage all federal, state, and local agencies to use the SAVE program. [Emphasis added]

The reforms are only the latest for the SAVE program, as the Trump administration previously suggested that officials had uncovered thousands of cases where noncitizens had voted in federal elections.

“We looked at voter rolls and we found that thousands are registered to vote in friendly states,” former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) official Antonio Gracias said in April. “And we looked even further in those friendly states and found that many of those people had actually voted. It was shocking to us. If I hadn’t seen this with my own eyes, I wouldn’t believe it … it is shockingly bad.”

Despite the revelation, only 26 states today use the SAVE program to verify their voter rolls.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.