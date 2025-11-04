Trump: Pollsters Say Trumpless Ticket, Shutdown Are Reasons for GOP Losses

President Donald Trump stated Tuesday night, according to pollsters, that the reasons for Republican losses in the New Jersey and Virginia elections were that he was not leading the ticket, as well as the government shutdown.

Trump took to Truth Social after the key races in both states and the mayor’s race in New York City were decided.

“‘TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,’ according to Pollsters,” he wrote.

Republicans lost across the board in Virginia. Governor-Elect Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) bested Lt. Gov Winsome Earle-Sears (R-VA) in the gubernatorial race. As of 11:09 p.m. ET, Spanberger had a very comfortable 57.2 percent of the vote to Earle-Sears’ 42.6 percent with over 95 percent of the vote reported, according to the New York Times election results.

Earle-Sears distanced herself from both the first Trump administration and the second. Shortly before Trump declared his third run for the presidency in the Republican Party in November 2022, Earle-Sears told Fox Business that she could not back him, per the New York Post.

“I could not support him. I just couldn’t,” she said.

“A true leader understands when they have become a liability,” she added. “A true leader understands that it’s time to step off the stage, and the voters have given us that very clear message.”

Trump, of course, went on to demolish the Republican primary field on his way to sweeping all seven swing states and became the first Republican presidential candidate to win the popular vote in 20 years on November 5, 2024. During a Virginia tele-rally on Monday, the eve of the election, Trump did not say Earle-Sears’ name.

Sitting Attorney General Jason Miyares was running against now-Attorney General-Elect Jay Jones, a radical Democrat who mused in text messages in 2022 about shooting then-Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert and wishing death on his children.

Miyares pulled 47 percent of the vote to Jones’s 52.6 percent with more than 95 percent of the vote tabulated as of 11:09 p.m. ET, per the Times.

Lt. Governor-Elect Ghazala Hashmi (D) took in 55.2 percent of the vote to Republican Josh Reid’s 44.1 percent with more than 95 percent reported at 11:09 p.m. ET.

In New Jersey, Governor-Elect Mikie Sherrill (D) pulled 56 percent of the vote with 95 percent of the vote reported at 11:00 p.m. ET, beating Republican Jack Ciattarelli at 43.4 percent, per the Times.

The final major race was in New York City, where far-left Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani (D) defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (I) and Curtis Sliwa (R). Trump backed Cuomo in the race, as Sliwa never had a truly viable path to winning. Mamdani took 50.4 percent of the vote with 90 percent tabulated at 11:03 p.m. ET, followed by Cuomo at 41.6 percent and Sliwa at 7.1 percent.