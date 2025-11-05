Gov. DeSantis Asks If Florida Should Impose Tariffs on Fleeing New Yorkers or Build a Wall

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is trolling after New York City’s election of Muslim socialist Zohran Mamdani, asking in an X poll whether the Sunshine State should impose tariffs on fleeing New Yorkers or build a wall.

DeSantis posted a poll on X after major networks called the race for Mamdani, asking Floridians what the response to Mamdani’s election should be. He provided three options: Building a border wall in Florida, tariffing new transplants, or recruiting new transplants.

At the time of this writing, with 31,735 votes cast and 12 hours left to vote in the informal survey, 48.8 percent said Florida should build a wall, followed by 37 percent who said tariff all new transplants and 14.2 percent who said recruit new transplants.

DeSantis also responded to a post from Florida State Representative Peggy Gossett-Seidman (R), who said Tuesday night, “Florida should tariff everyone fleeing NYC, Gov @RonDeSantis!”

The governor responded with a question: “Have you filed that bill?”

Prior to election night, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) also issued a threat.

“After the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC,” he said.

DeSantis has been warning of the consequences of New York City electing Mamdani, predicting last week that the socialist would become the “most prominent Democrat in America” if he is elected mayor of New York City.

“Assuming he gets elected, Mamdani will be the most prominent Democrat in America the day he takes office,” DeSantis said, responding to an X post from Elon Musk in which the Tesla CEO called Mamdani the “future of the Democrat Party.”

“Voters across the country will be able to watch his leftist agenda in action and know that his path is the Democrat path nationally. Will be good for Republicans, bad for New York City,” the governor added.

DeSantis on Wednesday also posted a clip from Mamdani’s victory speech, featuring the mayor-elect telling New Yorkers that his administration “will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve and no concern too small for it to care about.”

“I’m from the government and I’m here to help!” DeSantis said, quoting former President Ronald Reagan who once said, “I’ve always felt the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.'”

With 90.5 percent of the results in on Wednesday morning, Mamdani led former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the race with 50.4 percent of the vote to Cuomo’s 41.6 percent.