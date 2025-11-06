Clintons Congratulate Pelosi on Her Retirement

Bill and Hillary Clinton issued public messages reacting to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she will leave Congress after nearly four decades in office.

Former President Bill Clinton posted on X praising Pelosi’s long tenure, writing:

Throughout her remarkable career, Nancy Pelosi has been one of the most effective leaders ever to serve in the United States Congress. Thanks to her masterful abilities in both policy and politics, millions of Americans are living better, healthier, more opportunity-filled lives. Her service has changed America forever, and we owe her a profound debt of gratitude. Congratulations on a job well done, my friend. Best wishes for an impactful final year in office and a happy, healthy, fulfilling retirement.

Hillary Clinton also posted on X declaring: “There will be so many things to say about the legendary Nancy Pelosi’s transformational tenure in Congress—but for now, let’s start with “Thank you, Madam Speaker.”

Pelosi’s announcement came Thursday morning. She confirmed she will not run again and will serve one final year in Congress through the conclusion of her current term. Pelosi was first elected in 1987 and served as Speaker from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023.

Barack Obama similarly thanked her for her “leadership” and “friendship” on X, calling her one of “the best speakers the House of Representatives has ever had.” Current House Speaker Mike Johnson described the retirement as a sign of internal party divisions, pointing to the rising influence of more left-wing Democrats. President Donald Trump said the development was a “great thing for America.”

Breitbart News’s Hannah Knudsen detailed three major inconsistencies in Pelosi’s record, including the “Salon-gate” episode in which she received a private indoor hair appointment despite pandemic restrictions. Bill Clinton’s claim that Americans live “healthier” lives because of Pelosi stood in direct contrast to that controversy.