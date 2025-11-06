Trump Reacts to Pelosi Retirement: ‘A Great Thing for America’

President Donald Trump celebrated the news of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) upcoming retirement, calling the nearing end to her long political career a “great thing for America.”

Pelosi, 85, announced that she will not run for re-election at the end of her twentieth congressional term in January 2027 on Thursday morning, saying, “I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative as we go forward.”

“The retirement of Nancy Pelosi is a great thing for America,” Trump told Fox News’s Peter Doocy after the news broke:

“She was evil, corrupt, and only focused on bad things for our country. She was rapidly losing control of her party,” the president continued. “I’m very honored she impeached me twice and failed miserably twice. Nancy Pelosi is a highly overrated politician.”

Pelosi, who stepped down from Democrat House leadership when the Republicans took over the chamber in 2023, remained a significant foe of Trump’s when he regained the White House in January.

Her poor relationship with Trump reignited with skipping his inauguration and quickly making television appearances to slam his supposed “lack of sophistication in terms of intelligence” and to call on the pope to denounce his administration’s immigration enforcement efforts.

Just this week, Pelosi called the president a “vile creature” who is the “worst thing on the face of the Earth.”

During Trump’s first term, she gloated over his House impeachments and famously ripped up his 2020 State of Union address while seated behind him.

“I thought it was a terrible thing,” Trump told White House pool reporters days later. “It’s illegal what she did. She broke the law,” he said, explaining that it was “very illegal” for the speech to have been destroyed by Pelosi because they were official government documents.

In stark contrast, former President Barack Obama thanked Pelosi for her “leadership” and “friendship” in a social media post calling her “one of the best speakers the House of Representatives has ever had.”

