President Donald Trump endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy to be the next governor of Ohio, praised Ramaswamy as being “something SPECIAL,” and said he is “a very good person, who truly loves” the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump pointed out that if elected governor, Ramaswamy would “fight tirelessly” in order to cut taxes and regulations, and he would “Grow the Economy” and keep the southern border secure, among other issues.

“Vivek Ramaswamy will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” Trump said.

Trump’s post continued in part:

Vivek Ramaswamy is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio, a place I love and WON BIG, THREE TIMES, in 2016, 2020, and 2024! I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He is Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. As your next Governor, Vivek will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Advance Election Integrity, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.

Ramaswamy, who was a Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential race, filed paperwork in February to run for governor of Ohio in the state’s upcoming 2026 gubernatorial election.

After filing paperwork for his gubernatorial campaign, Ramaswamy announced that he is running to be the state’s next governor and stated that he would “lead Ohio to be the state of excellence.”

“We require a leader here at home who will revive our conviction in Ohio, and that is why today, I’m honored to announce that I am running to be the next governor of a great state, at the heart of the greatest nation known to mankind,” Ramaswamy said at the time. “The state where I was born and raised. The state where Apoorva and I raise our two sons today. A state whose best days are still ahead. I am honored to announce my candidacy to serve as the next governor of the state of Ohio.”

Ramaswamy, who has earned President Trump’s endorsement before, has also been endorsed by the Ohio Republican Party.