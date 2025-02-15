Vivek Ramaswamy Files Paperwork to Run for Ohio Governor

Vivek Ramaswamy has reportedly filed paperwork to run for governor of Ohio in the state’s upcoming 2026 gubernatorial election.

Ramaswamy filed paperwork with the Ohio Secretary of State on Friday, indicating that he will be running for governor of the state, according to a report by WTVG.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur’s campaign reportedly filed a Designation of Treasurer form, which is the official document a candidate must complete before their campaign begins spending or accepting money.

Ramaswamy is expected to officially make his announcement later this month.

“It’s Vivek Ramaswamy – I’m hitting the road for a major announcement, and I want to see you there!” Ramaswamy teased on his recently launched website.

The former presidential Republican primary candidate will kick off his bid for Ohio governor on February 24 in his hometown of Cincinnati, according to a report by Associated Press.

On February 25, Ramaswamy will be at Glass City Center in Toledo and The Local Bar in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville, his website reveals.

He is also set to be the keynote speaker at the 2025 Lucas County Lincoln Day Dinner in Maumee, Ohio — just southwest of Toledo — on March 14.

Talk of Ramaswamy running for Ohio governor ramped up after he parted ways with the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) last month.

At the time of this writing, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is the only other other candidate currently vying for the Republican nomination in the state’s 2026 gubernatorial election.

So far, Ramaswamy’s bid for governor has been endorsed by fellow Republicans Ohio State Treasurer Robert Sprague and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, WTVG noted.

Meanwhile, former Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton is the only candidate currently running in the state’s gubernatorial race on the Democrat side.

