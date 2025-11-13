Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Thursday that the Department of Justice is now looking for a suspect who attacked the office of Alina Habba, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

On Wednesday, a male suspect allegedly attempted to confront Alina Habba before destroying “property in her office” and fleeing the scene. No other details of the incident have been provided.

“Thankfully, Alina is ok,” Bondi said “Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated. Period. This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country.”

“We will find this person, and the individual will be brought to justice. Our federal prosecutors, agents, and law-enforcement partners put their lives on the line every day to protect the American people, and this Department will use every legal tool available to ensure their safety and hold violent offenders fully accountable,” Bondi added.

Habba said that she will “not be intimidated by radical lunatics for doing my job.”

The exact motivation behind the attack or if the suspect specifically wanted to target Alina Habba for political purposes remains unclear. The attack comes two months after a gunman assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

