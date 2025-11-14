A federal appeals court blocked the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) new rules that would restrict migrants from being able to obtain commercial drivers licenses.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Washington, D.C. Circuit ruled that the DOT, under DOT Secretary Sean Duffy, “didn’t follow proper procedure in drafting the rule” and that a “satisfactory explanation” for how the rule “would promote safety,” was not provided, according to the Associated Press.

Per the outlet:

The court said the federal government didn’t follow proper procedure in drafting the rule and failed to “articulate a satisfactory explanation for how the rule would promote safety.” The court said the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s own data shows that immigrants who hold these licenses account for roughly 5% of all commercial driver’s licenses but only about o.2% of all fatal crashes, the court said.

Under the rules, migrants “who hold three specific classes of visas” would be allowed to obtain commercial driver’s licenses. Roughly 10,000 migrants, who have H-2a, H-2b, or E-2 visas, along with their commercial driver’s licenses, would “qualify for them,” according to the outlet.

The outlet noted that the new rules from the DOT “won’t be enforced retroactively.”

The DOT’s new rules come after Harjinder Singh, an illegal alien from India and semi-truck driver, allegedly made an illegal U-turn in Florida in August. As a result of the illegal U-turn, three people were left dead.

Since taking office, Duffy has been attempting to fix the trucking disaster of illegal migrants obtaining commercial driver’s licenses. Breitbart News reported that in April, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that directed Duffy to “ensure drivers violating English proficiency rules are placed out-of-service, enhancing roadway safety.”

Breitbart News’s Sean Moran reported that several Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation that would “combat the number of illegal aliens operating commercial trucks” in the nation.