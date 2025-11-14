Exclusive: CPAC Endorses Rep. Mike Collins in Georgia U.S. Senate Race

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) endorsed Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) on Thursday in the 2026 Georgia U.S. Senate race, offering high-profile support in a consequential bid to unseat Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

Collins, who represents Georgia’s 10th congressional district and owns his own trucking company, is an early frontrunner up against Gov. Brian Kemp (R)-endorsed Derek Dooley, a first-time candidate, former University of Tennessee football coach, and lawyer; and Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), a pharmacist and longtime GOP lawmaker representing the state’s 1st congressional district. Republicans are vying to snag the seat of Ossoff (D-GA), who was first elected in 2021 and has been dubbed the “most vulnerable” Democrat up for reelection.

“Im proud to stand with Mike Collins as he takes the fight for conservative and Christian values to the U.S. Senate, “ CPAC President Matt Schlapp said. “Georgia deserves real conservative leadership — and I have no doubt Mike Collins is going to send Jon Ossoff packing.”

Collins thanked the large grassroots conservative organization for its endorsement and praised Schlapp and CPAC for being “at the forefront of the conservative movement” supporting President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“I’m honored to have them alongside me riding shotgun in the convoy that’s going to defeat Jon Ossify next November,” Collins said.

CPAC joins more than 100 Georgia elected officials, numerous pro-Trump U.S. congressmen, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA), and nearly three dozen Georgia sheriffs in endorsing Collins in the race. A GOP victory in Georgia would substantially help Republicans maintain their narrow majority, which currently sits at 53-47.

Collins, who authored the Trump-signed Laken Riley Act, is leading the competitive three-way race for the Georgia Republican Senate primary, despite heavy establishment backing for his opponent Dooley. A recent independently commissioned survey conducted by Quantus Insights shows Collins leading in all tested scenarios, although a large portion of Republican voters (40 percent) are undecided seven months out from election day.

Collins has touted more individual donors and cash on hand, as well as “record-breaking” grassroots infrastructure, which includes being the only campaign with “Convoy Captains” in all 159 Georgia counties and a county-level leadership volunteer total that has ballooned to over 550 people.

RealClear Polling averages for the 2026 Georgia Senate race so far also show Collins presenting the greatest challenge to Ossoff. Per RCP, Ossoff has a projected narrow 2.3-point lead over Collins, compared to a 3.6-point lead over Carter, and a 6-point lead over Dooley. The Cook Political Report has rated the race a “toss-up.”

President Trump has yet to endorse a candidate in the race but said on Oct. 15 that “some very good people are running.” Trump has made an early endorsement in the 2026 Georgia Gubernatorial race for Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

“And I understand that I haven’t made a decision yet,” Trump said. “But I’m following that race very carefully.”

“It’s very important for Georgia to get a real senator because the senator they have now is a horrible senator,” Trump said of incumbent Sen. Ossoff. “Those people are great and they deserve a good senator, because the man they have now is a weak, ineffective person.”

The Georgia Republican Senate Primary election is on May 19, 2026. If any candidate does not receive more than 50 percent of votes, the top two contenders will compete in a run-off race before the winner challenges Ossoff in November.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.