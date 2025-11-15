President Donald Trump issued a new round of attacks against Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Truth Social on Friday, November 14, continuing the public feud that has widened over Massie’s voting behavior, recent positions on foreign policy, and Trump’s decision to back retired Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District.

Trump wrote:

Did Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr., because of the fact that he always votes against the Republican Party, get married already??? Boy, that was quick! No wonder the Polls have him at less than an 8% chance of winning the Election. Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she’s stuck with a LOSER!

The president’s statement follows Massie’s announcement on November 2 that he had married Carolyn Grace Moffa, a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). Massie shared that they were legally married in Kentucky on October 19 and later held a Christian wedding ceremony in Pennsylvania.

He pointed out that Moffa was an early supporter of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda through her work on agricultural policy for Sen. Paul until 2016. Massie noted that she had visited him and his late wife, Rhonda, on their Kentucky farm years earlier, and that the couple planned to reside on the same farm while traveling as needed for congressional duties.

He also highlighted family involvement in the ceremony, including his grandson serving as ring bearer, and recounted proposing on the steps of the Library of Congress. Rhonda Massie died in June 2024 from respiratory complications related to chronic autoimmune myopathy.

The latest post from Trump follows months of friction between the president and Massie, along with comments from Vice President JD Vance. At a Turning Point USA event in October, Vance said Republicans had repeatedly been unable to rely on Massie during pivotal votes and argued that his frequent opposition to the party had created significant internal conflict. Vance explained those patterns were a key reason Trump backed Gallrein, underscoring that Massie’s voting record routinely diverges from the priorities of GOP leadership.

Gallrein has echoed those critiques in multiple appearances, including on Breitbart News Saturday. The Navy SEAL veteran and generational farmer has argued that Massie functions as a “roadblock” to Trump’s agenda, asserting that the congressman aligns with opposing party positions on consequential legislation.

Gallrein has characterized Massie as a “career politician,” contrasting that with his own emphasis on service and national security experience. He also stressed that Trump’s second term would offer only a limited window to implement major policies, adding that Republicans must avoid internal divisions during what he considers a critical time for the nation.

Trump and Massie clashed this summer over U.S. action targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities. Massie criticized the “massive precision strikes” on the Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz sites as unconstitutional. Trump responded by labeling Massie a “bum” and calling for his removal from office, part of the same period in which his campaign launched a political action committee aimed at supporting a primary challenge.

Massie has responded to Trump’s continuous pushback by describing himself as having developed “Trump antibodies.” He suggested that Trump’s repeated attacks no longer fazed him and joked that the intensity of the feud might require congressional authorization.