A firm representing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) solicited Jeffrey Epstein for donations and to get him to attend a dinner with then-President Barack Obama, newly released files revealed.

Thousands of pages of documents from Epstein’s estate published by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee last week included a 2013 email from a representative of Jeffries’ asking Epstein to meet with and give money to the Democrat leader.

House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) exposed the email on the House floor during consideration of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which passed 427-1:

New York City-based firm Dynamic SRG sent Epstein an email referring to Jeffries, who had entered congressional office just a few months prior, as “Brooklyn’s Obama.”

“Hakeem is committed to electing a Democrat majority in 2014 and is encouraging his friends to participate in the DCCC/DSCC [Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee/Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee] fundraising dinner with President Obama this coming Monday night,” Dynamic SRG’s Lisa Rossi wrote.

Rossi went on to encourage Epstein to call or email her if he would like to “get involved” with the dinner or get an “opportunity to get to know Hakeem better.”

“… Another email shows fundraisers invited Epstein to an event or to meet privately with Hakeem Jeffries as part of their 2013 effort to win a majority,” Comer said. “So Hakeem Jeffries’ campaign solicited money from Jeffrey Epstein. That’s what we found in the last document batch.”

At the time of the May 2013 email, Epstein had been out of prison for a few years after serving a 13-month sentence for procuring a child for prostitution.

The Oversight chair went on to emphasize that former President Bill Clinton “must appear for his deposition.” On the floor, Comer misspoke and said “former President Trump,” but his prepared remarks state Clinton.

“The Oversight Committee subpoenaed him… the Democrats have done nothing to help secure his appearance,” he added. “The Oversight Committee will continue to work to get the truth to the American people and to get justice for the victims. That’s our goal of this investigation.”

Donald Trump Jr. highlighted the Democrats’ hypocrisy on X, writing, “So a convicted sex offender who trafficked kids gets invited to a private dinner with Obama and a meeting with Jeffries five years after being released but it’s somehow still all about Trump? The Epstein saga is a hoax re Trump, but not the Democrats who he funded & enabled him!”



Jeffries also faced backlash this week after he refused to directly address fellow Democrat Del. Stacey Plasskett’s (D-VI) texts with Epstein, which were also revealed in the latest trove of files from the late billionaire sex offender’s estate:

Plasskett, a nonvoting member of the House from the U.S. Virgin Islands, was exposed for being coached by Epstein while she questioned a former-lawyer-turned-critic of President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, in a 2019 congressional hearing.

Epstein appeared to be watching the hearing in real time, texting Plaskett that she looked “great” and giving her advice on how to question Cohen.

One minute after Plaskett’s questioning was over, Epstein texted her, “Good work.”

Plaskett also received thousands of dollars from Epstein in campaign contributions during the 2016 and 2018 election cycles.

Epstein owned a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Little Saint James, from 1998 until his death in 2019.

The House Freedom Caucus introduced a resolution on Tuesday to remove Plaskett from the Intelligence Committee for being “actively coached” by Epstein, Breitbart News reported.

