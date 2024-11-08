Michael Cohen, who used to work as President-Elect Donald Trump’s personal attorney, got hilariously trolled in a video after saying he was going to leave the country if his former boss was returned to the White House.

“No problem, wow! Genius you are!” he said during a livestream as one of the viewers kept putting turkeys on his face.

“Can we stop with that? I appreciate it. I don’t like the stupid turkeys, alright? Let’s just knock that stupid shit off, please,” Cohen added. However, the viewer kept trolling him.

“I did, I said I was leaving and then the following day, get that through your dumb heads, the following day I turned around and I said that there’s no chance in the world that I’m leaving my country. Thank you very much. Alright? I’m not leaving anywhere. You leave. This is my country and I have every right, every single right within which to turn around,” he continued:

The troll’s actions appeared to throw Cohen off and frustrate him. “Would you stop so we can… Alright, two seconds I’m going to end up blocking this idiot,” he stated before the person put sunglasses and an Elvis-style hairdo on him.

In September, Cohen said during an appearance on MSNBC’s Deadline that if Trump won the election he would leave the country under a different name, Breitbart News reported.

“I’m out of here. I’m already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name. I don’t know how it is going to work as far as dealing with my wife and my children. I certainly don’t want them moving to where I’m looking to go,” he explained.

Cohen posted an AI-generated graphic of a grave with “MAGA” on it and a baseball hat that said “RIP” prior to now President-Elect Trump’s victory on Tuesday, per Breitbart News.

“The day has finally arrived…The day that chaos and divisiveness comes to an end! #ElectionDay2024 #HarrisWalz2024,” he wrote in the caption:

In addition, numerous celebrities failed in their efforts to help Vice President Kamala Harris (D) win the election, according to Breitbart News. These included Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Bruce Springsteen, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro.

“President-elect Donald Trump’s resounding victory — he won the electoral and popular votes — signals the diminishing power of Hollywood stars as political influencers and message amplifiers,” the article said.

“Hollywood pumped up the volume for Kamala Harris to ear-splitting levels in the closing weeks of the campaign, but in the end, American voters tuned them out.”